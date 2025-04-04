Skip to content
Unleash The Beast in Fur And Fables Early Access on PC

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
April 4, 2025
The popular bullet hell genre has a new roguelike member in Fur and Fables by Double Crow Games with the twist of making it party-based, an opportunity to unleash an even more lethal combination of projectiles 360 degrees.

This game is a fast paced chaos with an element of strategy, a dash of party-building and leveling up, but mostly weapons. Lots, and lots, and lots of weapons. Freeze, burn, and poison enemies until they are dead.

“Build your squad of wild warriors, level them up, and recruit new allies as you battle through waves of enemies. Experiment with different team compositions and synergies to match your playstyle and claw your way to victory,” Double Crow Games said in a press release.

New Content to Roll Out During Early Access

Initially, Fur and Fables will consist of 10 levels, but there’s also an Endless Mode where the mission is to stay alive as long as possible. Then there are more than 20 quests to embark on to unlock rewards.

A selection of heroes are up for grabs, each with their own skills, upgrades and weapons that can be evolved into fierce killing machines. The game has a cartoonish art style and a bit of dark humor during battles.

Just another day on the battlefield.

“And this is just the beginning. During Early Access, the team will be rolling out regular updates with new characters, enemies, stages, and even fresh game modes, all shaped by community feedback,” the press release said.

Behind Fur And Fables

Double Crow Games is a small indie game studio founded by Gideon Rimmer and Eric. At first they spent years on various mobile games in line with their own interests without much success. Since stepping out of their wheelhouse they have released their most notable titles before Fur and Fables, Candypink, and Vacant.

