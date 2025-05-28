Underground Garage Roars Back to Life With 1,500 Changes in Massive Update

The underground car sim from BeardedBrothers.Games has relaunched with a colossal overhaul that redefines its street racing experience. With around 1,500 updates touching nearly every part of the game, Underground Garage now features new cars, new tracks, and a completely rebuilt city.

Players can now experiment with new engines, customize their rides in more detail, and take on a fully redesigned open world. The studio behind Storage Hunter Simulator is aiming to shift the game into high gear during its Early Access phase. This is the largest update in the title’s development history.

“We pride ourselves on listening to our community and making changes based on their feedback during Early Access,” Olaf Sobczyński, CTO and Producer at BeardedBrothers.Games, said in a press release. “That’s why we’re thrilled to release this mammoth update that leaves no aspect of Underground Garage untouched.”

Where Car Mechanic Simulator Meets Need For Speed

Underground Garage positions itself at the intersection of simulation and street racing. It takes the mechanical depth of Car Mechanic Simulator and injects the illicit energy of classic Need for Speed titles. With this latest update, the game now captures both identities more fully.

While Car Mechanic Simulator excels at precision and realism inside the garage, it doesn’t offer a payoff outside it. Underground Garage bridges that gap by letting players test their builds in real street conditions. Every modification can directly affect how a car performs under pressure.

Getting started in a junkyard to find a car is as good a place as any.

Compared to Need for Speed, this game offers more granular control and less flash. It trades cinematic polish for a grittier, systems-driven approach that rewards players who live under the hood.

New Engines And Customizations Open up The Garage

The headline additions include two new V10 engines and a boxer-style H6 engine. Three new cars, the Hotch Reaper, Nissoku, and Blackline N50, bring fresh designs and performance setups to explore. The backend system for engines has also been rebuilt to support more detailed modifications and better future modding tools.

A new ECU hacking station joins the battery charger and tire mounting bench as new tools available in the garage. Players will also notice changes to tire and rim sizes, along with a better labeling system for parts. Even the car physics have been reworked for a more accurate driving experience.

A bit of elbow grease and the engine is ready to be put back in.

For the first time, front-wheel drive arrives in the game via the Nissoku, offering a different challenge for players used to rear-wheel or all-wheel systems.

A Reimagined Map And Street Races Take Center Stage

The most visible change in Underground Garage is the overhaul of the game’s city. The newly added Golden Sands District acts as the beating heart of the underground racing scene. Its wide three-lane roads are designed for high-speed competition against AI opponents.

The game now features 29 tracks in total, with nine of them newly introduced to support AI races. These tracks allow players to push their creations to the limit while climbing the ranks of illegal street racing. The new terrain outside the city also gives players more freedom to explore between missions.

And now it’s time to take this bad boy for a spin and burn some rubber.

The addition of structured races adds a sense of progression and stakes to the open-world format.