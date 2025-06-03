Mossmouth Sets Date For UFO 50 Cherry Rush Charity Gaming Marathon

Cherry Rush is a charity gaming challenge scheduled for Aug. 29 – 31, 2025, where players will aim to unlock the notoriously difficult Cherry achievement in each of 50 specially selected games, and raise donations for Partners in Health.

The event revolves around UFO 50, a massive retro-inspired collection created by US-based studio Mossmouth, led by Spelunky developer Derek Yu. Released in September 2024, the anthology features 50 unique titles crafted by a team of indie developers, each with its own mechanics, art style, and gameplay twists.

“We’re working together to fully complete every single game in UFO 50 over three days, and we’re going to have fun putting on a great show in the process,” Mossmouth said on the official Cherry Rush site. “Even more importantly, we’re harvesting that energy and dedication to raise money for a tremendous cause.”

​UFO What?

UFO 50 takes the form of a game collection for fictional game developer UFO Soft, for its equally fictional console the LX. The idea is that UFO Soft faded into obscurity, and so UFO 50 is a way to reappraise its legacy. As such, each of the titles included is a full game, not a prototype or teaser, and they run the gamut from dungeon crawlers to shmups, and more.

Dereky Yu was joined by a murderer’s row of indie developers to bring UFO 50 to life, including Ojiro Fumoto (Downwell), Paul Hubans (Madhouse) and Tyriq Plummer (Catacomb Kids). Together, they hammered out “forgotten” 8-bit gems such as Planet Zoldath, Party House, Night Manor, and Cyber Owls.

All the games share a retro color pallette but only some include modern gaming ideas, like character customization.

Many of the games feature local multiplayer, and the time to complete each varies from short arcade adventures to lengthy JRPGs and everything in between. Each game also has a Cherry achievement, an ostensibly difficult trophy to unlock. However, quite a few involve speedrunning, which has opened UFO 50 up to a whole new audience of gamers.

Cherry Rush

Cherry Rush as an event is also partnering with Partners in Health, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a preferential option for the poor in health care. 100% of donations received during the event will go directly to Partners in Health.

The charity event will be livestreamed online and a bunch of gamers have already been signed up for speed or challenge runs, although Mossmouth is still taking names if other gamers feel like they could contribute. The end goal is for players to unlock all 50 Cherries within three days, and to have fun doing so.

On the UFO 50 Discord, the developers posted what to expect from Cherry Rush overall: “Cherry runs of all UFO 50 games. High-score runs, speedruns, and special categories. Races. Special showcases. Prize giveaways. Incentives and polls for viewers to participate. And more fun surprises.”