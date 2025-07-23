Ubisoft Deems Monetization as “Fun” And Criticism as “Bashing” in Company Report

Ubisoft’s latest annual report has brought the company’s stance on in-game monetization into sharp focus. In the document filed on June 19, 2025, the publisher describes microtransactions as enhancing player enjoyment. The report also characterizes public criticism of its business model as “bashing,” signaling a defensive posture amid long-running industry debates.

The language used in the official filing offers an unfiltered view of how Ubisoft perceives post-launch revenue strategies. Its statements are poised to spark renewed conversations around the balance between monetization and player trust.

Ubisoft’s characterization of monetization practices is laid out without ambiguity. The document offers a candid, corporate reflection on a subject that has increasingly defined its relationship with players.

Monetization Framed as Optional Enjoyment

Ubisoft’s 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document defines monetization in its premium games as a positive experience for players. The company insists these systems are not designed to obstruct gameplay.

“Our monetization offer within premium games makes the player experience more fun by allowing them to personalize their avatars or progress more quickly; however, this is always optional,” the report reads.

This claim underscores a strategic pivot toward framing microtransactions as value-added services. Rather than framing them as necessities, Ubisoft positions these features as quality-of-life upgrades.

By calling them “optional,” the company attempts to counter narratives that in-game purchases undermine game integrity. The statement’s use of the phrase “more fun” is a clear declaration of how far from the debate on monetization the company has slipped.

Pushback Rebranded as “Bashing”

Ubisoft’s interpretation of external risk factors is equally revealing. In the Risks and Internal Control section, the company characterizes criticism as a form of online bashing. In particular coming from social media and journalists.

“Ubisoft is exposed to risks of damage to its reputation resulting from online bashing, understood as massive, sometimes virulent and organized campaigns of criticism against its products, teams or public statements, the report reads, and continues: “These campaigns may occur on social media, content distribution platforms or in certain specialized media, particularly following strategic decisions, technical issues affecting games or statements perceived as controversial by certain segments of the public.”

The report also concludes that online bashing could have a significant adverse impact on how consumers, business partners, and other stakeholders view the company’s image, and its brands.

“In the most extreme cases, these campaigns may lead to calls for boycotts or coordinated actions that are detrimental to the Group’s economic interests,” the report reads.

Aware of Monetization Risks

During the fiscal year 2024-25, Ubisoft set up a working group from different departments including legal, communications, and product development dedicated to risks associated with monetization. One of the areas the working group is focusing on are free-to-play games.

“The absence of an initial payment from players means that our monetization strategy needs to be adapted. These adjustments may vary and must be consistent with the game’s genre and design to ensure a return on the initial investment,” the report reads.

The report describes the necessity for each game in the company’s portfolio to have a specifically designed monetization strategy with natural integration into the game. Premium games, for example, will still have most of their offers obtainable by simply playing the game.

Communication as Risk Management

Ubisoft frames its public communication as a strategic tool. It acknowledges the complexities of messaging in an environment of scrutiny and mistrust, and views everything through the lens of potential financial losses.

Each statement in the report with regards to players’ privacy, freedom of expression, health and safety, and protection is based on the risk of either losing players or damaging the company’s image, reputation, or revenues.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The Group does acknowledge that it has responsibilities towards its players even though it is for most part from a point of self-preservation. For example: “A use of players’ personal data that is considered irresponsible can lead to mistrust on their part, damage the brand image, and thus result in a loss of revenue.”