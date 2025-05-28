PRESS RELEASE – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Now on Xbox Game Pass With Two New DLCs

May 28, 2025 – Ubisoft announced the launch of Battle for Brooklyn DLC and the first season of Year 7 “Crossroads” for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Additionally, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launches on Xbox Game Pass.

To help onboard new Agents, level 40 players who assist players who call for backup will gain extra rewards for the next two weeks. Additionally, for a limited time starting on May 29, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem the free EMS Outfit, which includes five Emergency Medical Services-inspired pieces.

The Battle for Brooklyn DLC brings players back to New York, featuring faithfully recreated Brooklyn neighborhoods and a brand-new linear campaign. Throughout the campaign, available either solo or in co-op, players will uncover how the Cleaners have been mass-producing the dangerous Purple Flame, which threatens the fragile peace of the relatively untouched Brooklyn settlement.

The DLC comes with a 40-level boost, allowing players to dive into the campaign from day one. In addition, available as a DLC exclusive, the Catalyst Exotic Mask provides bonuses for dealing and receiving status effect damage, aiding players in combat against the Cleaners.

Players who previously purchased The Division 2 Gold edition or the new The Division 2 Ultimate edition after April 23 can now play the DLC. The Battle for Brooklyn DLC is also available as a standalone purchase.

In the first season of year seven, Crossroads, Agents find themselves in a race against time as they try to retrieve a deep-cover asset in the Sokolov Concern. Crossroads will inspire nostalgia for The Division franchise fans, with Modifiers and Gear reminiscent of elements from The Division.

The Global modifier “Hard-Core” contains three new Attributes, with players gaining bonuses depending on each Attribute’s score, while this season’s Passive modifiers resemble The Division’s Talents, requiring a minimum Attribute tier to activate.

This season also brings quality of life enhancements for existing players and better onboarding for new players. Season Pass XP is increased for all activities, and co-op progress will be fully incorporated into the seasonal journey.

