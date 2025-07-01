Time-Stopping, Speed-Based Shooter Gunstoppable: Demo Out Now

Fans of excessive neon and ridiculous weapon loadouts are sure to find a lot to like in Gunstoppable, the latest title from CAGE Studios (Sail And Sacrifice, Battle Waves). Presented as a roguelite FPS, Gunstoppable lets players dual wield firearms and melee weapons, as well use permanent upgrades after each death.

Turned into a killing machine by the wealthy elite, players take control of a soldier whose family gets wiped out, so now he’s out for revenge. Gunstoppable has a demo out now on PC, so gamers can get a taste of the weapons, flexible loadouts, and open levels on offer.

“Hey heroes! Today is the start of your most intense mission on Earth,” the developers said in an official news post. “Dual-wield custom builds and chain momentum to take on hordes of robots in your first taste of GUNSTOPPABLE. We can’t wait to see the community finally get their hands on our chaotic creation!”

Survive in Style

Taking a cue from Borderlands’ crazy weaponry, Gunstoppable lets players mix and match multiple weapon types and powers. Examples of loadouts include an icy crossbow-katana combo, a shotgun with boomerang bullets, or even a rocket launcher that also triggers bullet-time. Power-ups can be changed on the fly, too, so players aren’t stuck with one playstyle throughout a level.

Upgrades! Get yer upgrades here!

Time and speed are both powerful factors, as fast movement, dodges and timed parries can help keep momentum going. Traversal options like slides, wallrunning and grapples also help keep the action fluid and frantic. Rack up enough kills and Reaper mode is activated, which stops time completely for everyone except the player.

In terms of the demo itself, it includes Cyberpunk City Survival and Endless Space Tower levels, both of which offer multiple playthrough opportunities and the chance to experiment with weapon synergies. There are six weapon types to play with in the demo, too, including a banana for some reason. It is possible to use modifiers to turn this into a nuke though, so it’s not completely useless.

CAGE Studios

The LA based CAGE Studios is run by Salaar Kohari, a former dev with Sony Santa Monica who worked on God of War Ragnarök. The studio was co-founded in 2017 by Gabriel Langlois, a former dev from Wonderstorm (The Dragon Prince: Xadia), who’s also listed on LinkedIn as having recently started work at Meta as a Technical Artist.

Unstoppable is CAGE’s fourth game, and it doesn’t have a full release date scheduled yet. However, Kohari and Langlois have both been active on the studios’ Discord to implement updates and patches for the demo, so they are at the very least active members of the game’s community.