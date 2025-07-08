Time Flies Releases on July 31 For PlayStation 5, Switch, And PC

PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Publisher Panic and developer Playables (KIDS, Plug & Play) are happy to announce that their highly anticipated hand-drawn adventure Time Flies, the game that has you take on the life of a small fly with a long bucket list, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC on July 31.

First revealed in 2022 during the Day of the Devs SGF 2022 Edition showcase, developers Michael Frei and Raphaël Munoz have since spent much creative energy into crafting a light hearted but thoughtful experience about our limited time on Earth.

“Flies are pretty annoying, and we’ve been listening to one every day for the past four years of game development,” says Frei. “Please do your part and Wishlist the game now, I really need therapy.”

About Time Flies

In Time Flies, you’re a fly – your life is short, but your bucket list is long. Learn an instrument, read a book, become rich, get drunk, or make someone smile. And if you don’t feel like pursuing your goals, you can just relax, clean your wings, and listen to music. Make the best of the time you have left, because we’re all going to die.

Features

Explore a painstakingly hand-drawn, densely detailed world.

Dozens of unique and obscure goals to accomplish.

Numerous intriguing ways to die.

Grimly variable life expectancy based on player location.

Delightfully accurate fly physics.

The most expansive game yet from the mind behind KIDS and Plug & Play.

About Panic Inc.

Founded in 1999, Panic is an ancient startup in Portland, Oregon that loves to make nice things and bring people everyday joy. Originally — and still — a Mac app developer, Panic has also become a highly-focused video game publisher that helped release games like Firewatch, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, and Untitled Goose Game into the world.

And in the ultimate spirit of creating products that bring joy, Panic has also created its very own handheld video game system: Playdate.