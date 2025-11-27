Thermaltake Reveals Minecube 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO With Quad LCD System

Thermaltake announces the Minecube 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler with a patented Quad LCD Cube Display

Four independent 3.95 inch LCD panels support multiple media formats through TT LCD Screen Software

Swafan EX12 ARGB Sync fans feature a swappable blade system and magnetic connectors for simplified setup

Integrated thermal solutions include a slim radiator, copper chamber, high performance pump, and dedicated VRM cooling

Quad LCD Cube Display Expands System Personalization

Thermaltake introduced the Minecube 360 Ultra ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler as a visual centerpiece designed to merge display technology with cooling performance. Its patented Quad LCD Cube Display sits at the core of the system, offering four 3.95 inch TFT panels that run at a resolution of 720 by 720. Each screen operates independently or as a unified wraparound illustration, creating multi angle visuals that function as a digital focal point inside the chassis.

The display system supports TT LCD Screen Software, giving builders a centralized interface for customization. The software accepts widely used formats that include JPG, PNG, GIF, MP4, MOV, and AVI. It also provides preset animated backgrounds that introduce additional motion and color variation to the cube environment.

With these tools, the Minecube layout accommodates real time system information alongside user selected media. The result is a flexible configuration that places monitoring and visual expression into one integrated display cluster.

Cooling Architecture Focuses On Efficiency And Ease Of Installation

While the display system defines the Minecube’s identity, its thermal engineering remains central to the platform. Thermaltake equipped the cooler with three Swafan EX12 ARGB Sync units, each built around a swappable blade design that allows airflow direction to be reversed by replacing the blades rather than reconfiguring the fan assembly itself. Lighting uniformity remains consistent during blade swaps, preserving system wide visuals without added adjustment.

Everything in place.

The fans include MagForce 2 point 0 magnetic connectors that double the contact pad size compared to previous iterations. This improvement enhances stability when daisy chaining multiple units and reduces visible cabling throughout the build. Thermaltake presents this approach as a method of simplifying both installation and internal layout management.

Each fan reaches speeds of up to 2000 RPM while maintaining low noise output. When paired with a 27 millimeter slim radiator, a 20 millimeter copper chamber, and a high performance pump with a polished copper base, the cooler forms a system aimed at fast heat transfer and dependable long term operation.

Integrated VRM Cooling Strengthens Overall System Stability

Beyond the primary cooling loop, Thermaltake incorporates an additional component to address heat produced by surrounding motherboard hardware. The Minecube 360 Ultra includes a 3500 RPM VRM fan within the water block, targeting airflow directly toward the voltage regulation module area.

This extra cooling path is designed to support consistent performance under sustained workloads. By delivering local airflow to a critical portion of the motherboard, the system extends its thermal coverage beyond the CPU and radiator loop.

The Minecube 360 Ultra arrives in Black and Snow editions, offering two aesthetic directions while preserving identical performance specifications across both models. Thermaltake positions the unit as a display driven cooling platform that blends visual presentation with functional engineering for contemporary PC configurations.