TheHunter: Call of the Wild’s Alberta Preserve Map Launches Today

PRESS RELEASE – 17 June, 2025 – Expansive Worlds, a creative division within Avalanche Studios Group, has today launched theHunter: Call of the Wild’s new DLC Askiy Ridge Preserve for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.



Hunters will have to wrap up warm to endure the icy Canadian wilderness, as they challenge themselves in 13 new missions and hunt the 19 species inhabiting the Alberta map.

Askiy Ridge Preserve Map – Key Features

A bitterly cold landscape teeming with life. Discover and track 19 species through the snow, tackle 13 engaging missions, and explore from the pine-covered peaks down to the frost-swept grasslands to find the perfect hunting spot – but watch out for falling trees, a sign that the preserve’s most industrious inhabitant is active.

Askiy Ridge’s wildlife is exclusive to the region, and have all adapted to survive in the Canadian wilderness. Look out for the Manitoban Elk or Great One Mule Deer, while the sound of fallen trees may lead to the North American Beaver.

AA diverse landscape. Start at altitude in the dense boreal forest before heading down into the rugged foothills. The contrasting sightlines of the grasslands afford easy spotting that even the most experienced hunters will appreciate.

A journey into Albertan culture. Experience the vast Albertan ecosystem, home of the First Nations, with 13 location-exclusive missions to complete. Help the warden and local experts to maintain the preserve on the trail of the secretive Sasquatch, with challenges designed to test even the most skilled hunters. To top it off, enjoy an epic soundtrack inspired by the wilderness and native cultures of Alberta.

A good hunt starts with having the right equipment.

Expand the hunting arsenal. The new Laperriere Outrider .30-30 is a lever-action rifle with a side-loading and side-ejecting design, suited for small to medium game, like the Whitetail Deer or the Gray Wolf. Compatible with a wide range of rifle scopes, it is a versatile and powerful choice for hunting at any time of day or night.

About Expansive Worlds

Expansive Worlds is a creative division within Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players.



It is best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise, as well as the new fishing game Call of the Wild: The Angler. Expansive Worlds develops games using the proprietary Apex engine, enabling vast open worlds with endless creative possibilities.

About Avalanche Studios Group

Avalanche Studios Group is a leading interactive entertainment company offering a wide range of games and live services from creative divisions Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction.



Its portfolio includes the Just Cause franchise, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Generation Zero, Rage 2, Call of the Wild: The Angler, and the upcoming Contraband. Founded in 2003, Avalanche Studios Group draws from more than two decades of open-world experience.



All its games are developed using the proprietary Apex engine, enabling vast and dynamic worlds, full of emergent gameplay and endless creative possibilities.