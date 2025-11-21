The White House Does Not Care About AI In Entertainment

A single Congressman has taken interest in the use of AI in games



Only One Member of Congress Has Expressed Concern Over AI

While everyone is reporting that the U.S. government is calling out the makers of Black Ops 7 for egregious use of AI, the Trump Administration is currently working on an executive order to stop individual states from regulating AI in the name of national security.

Only California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has taken interest in the use of AI in video games following the release of Activision’s Black Ops 7 after players being upset, calling the game AI slop.

Khanna wrote in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that: “We need regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits. Artists at these companies need to have their say in how AI is deployed. They should share in the profits. And there should be a tax on mass displacement.”

Previously, ARC Raiders and Embark Studios also came under fire even though the game developer never hid that they had hired voice actors who agreed to having their voices AI generated for future use.

White House Released AI Action Plan In July

On July 23, 2025, The White House released a 23-page document titled “Winning The AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan” where it is acknowledged that the U.S. is in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence and that winning this race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.

The Action Plan is already in full effect and while there is not a single reference to video games, music, or cinema, the document does say that AI will allow for “creating new kinds of digital and physical art – a renaissance.”

The plan includes more than 90 actions that aim to accelerate AI innovation, build domestic AI infrastructure, and establish U.S. leadership in international AI diplomacy and security.

“We need to build and maintain a vast AI infrastructure and the energy to power it. To do that, we will continue to reject radical climate dogma and bureaucratic red tape, as the Administration has done since Inauguration Day. Simply put, we need to ‘Build, Baby, Build!’” the document says.

Additional Executive Order Drafted To Stop Individual States From Regulating AI

Initially, the Action Plan was followed by executive orders on the same day it came into effect to pave its way. The White House now fears this was not enough and has reportedly started drafting an additional executive order titled “Eliminating State Law Obstruction of National AI Policy” to prevent states from adopting their own AI legislations.

The draft directs federal agencies to challenge states from unconstitutional regulation of AI and challenge any regulations seen as inconsistent with federal law, or face withheld funding from the federal government.

AI Topping U.S. Music Charts

It was recently reported that an AI-generated song reached No. on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart. Note that digital in this context does not mean AI. This refers to songs bought online with no regards to whether the artist is human or not.

The song “Walk My Walk” is written and produced fully by artificial intelligence under the pseudonym Breaking Rust. Since the song was released on Oct. 27 this year, it has been streamed more than 5.2 million times on Spotify.

Country singer Jason Aldean commented on X: “An AI artist might have the #1 country song right now, but AI can’t play a live show.”

Spotify is currently working on new protections for artists, songwriters, and producers against AI by drawing listeners attention to the credits where it will be stated if AI played a part in making the song. The music streaming service also plans to develop responsible AI products to empower artists and songwriters to help them connect with fans who support them.

AI Is Here – Get Used To It

In its latest earnings report, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot spoke about the benefits of AI generated content and how the company is expecting to take a leading role in this field.

“On the player experience side, we are continuing to make progress on groundbreaking player-facing generative AI applications, building on our neo NPC announcements in 2024. We have already advanced from prototyping to player reality, and we are looking forward to sharing more before the end of the year,” the CEO said during the company’s H1 FY26 Earnings Call.

“On the production side, we now have teams in all our studios and offices embracing this new technology and constantly exploring new use cases in programming, art and overall game quality.”

The human element will always be necessary for creativity. It is then a business decision on whether or not realizing this creativity should be man-made over years and cost millions of dollars or AI generated in a matter of a few minutes or hours at the cost of a small subscription fee.