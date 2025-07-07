Skip to content
Home » The Wait is Over: Mirthwood Co-Op Update Launches July 10

The Wait is Over: Mirthwood Co-Op Update Launches July 10

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: July 7, 2025
The Wait is Over: Mirthwood Co-Op Update Launches July 10

PRESS RELEASE – July 7, 2025 – Grab a friend and get ready to share the adventure! Bad Ridge Games and V Publishing are thrilled to announce that the Co-Op update for medieval life sim RPG Mirthwood will launch on July 10, 2025. 

Revealed during ClemmyGames’ Best Indie Games Summer Showcase 2025, this update brings local co-op and Steam Remote Play support, giving players the chance to explore the Freelands of Mirthwood side-by-side.

Forge a path in a beautifully simulated medieval world – now with a partner at your side. The Co-Op Update enables drop-in/drop-out local multiplayer, featuring a shared dynamic camera system that adjusts as players explore. Whether you’re planting crops, battling brigands, or starting a family, every corner of Mirthwood is now yours to share.

Player 2 enjoys full access to farming, crafting, combat, skill progression, and mount riding. Both players retain their individual inventories, skills, and gear, with seamless transitions between co-op and single-player modes. For the romantically inclined, yes – you can even marry your co-op partner and raise a child together. Children grow over time, inherit traits from both parents, and eventually strike out on their own.

The update also introduces new combat enhancements, including a directional attack indicator, enemy lock-on system, and performance optimizations to ensure a smoother experience.

Key Features in the Co-Op Update

Play Together: Local split-screen co-op and Steam Remote Play support.

Drop-in/Drop-out Gameplay: Join or leave a friend’s world at any time.

Shared World, Separate Progression: Each player retains their own skills, levels, inventory, and gear.

Revive Mechanic: A new “downed” state lets players rescue each other in combat.

Family Building: Marry your co-op partner and raise a child, who grows over time and eventually becomes an adult NPC.

Improved Combat: New attack direction and enemy lock-on indicators.

New Content: Additional farm structures, items, and minor optimization improvements.

The Mirthwood Local and Steam Remote Play Co-Op update arrives on July 10, with online co-op planned for a future update. 

About Bad Ridge Games

A two-person development team from the Pacific Northwest focused on creating immersive experiences for players, Bad Ridge Games is currently developing updates for their debut title, Mirthwood, a medieval fantasy RPG and Life Sim Adventure.

About V Publishing

Spawned from video game marketing firm Vicarious PR in 2018, V Publishing is a games label dedicated to Strategy, Simulation, and RPGs for PC and consoles. Please visit V Publishing for more information.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream