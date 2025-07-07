The Wait is Over: Mirthwood Co-Op Update Launches July 10

PRESS RELEASE – July 7, 2025 – Grab a friend and get ready to share the adventure! Bad Ridge Games and V Publishing are thrilled to announce that the Co-Op update for medieval life sim RPG Mirthwood will launch on July 10, 2025.

Revealed during ClemmyGames’ Best Indie Games Summer Showcase 2025, this update brings local co-op and Steam Remote Play support, giving players the chance to explore the Freelands of Mirthwood side-by-side.

Forge a path in a beautifully simulated medieval world – now with a partner at your side. The Co-Op Update enables drop-in/drop-out local multiplayer, featuring a shared dynamic camera system that adjusts as players explore. Whether you’re planting crops, battling brigands, or starting a family, every corner of Mirthwood is now yours to share.

Player 2 enjoys full access to farming, crafting, combat, skill progression, and mount riding. Both players retain their individual inventories, skills, and gear, with seamless transitions between co-op and single-player modes. For the romantically inclined, yes – you can even marry your co-op partner and raise a child together. Children grow over time, inherit traits from both parents, and eventually strike out on their own.

The update also introduces new combat enhancements, including a directional attack indicator, enemy lock-on system, and performance optimizations to ensure a smoother experience.

Key Features in the Co-Op Update

Play Together: Local split-screen co-op and Steam Remote Play support.

Drop-in/Drop-out Gameplay: Join or leave a friend’s world at any time.

Shared World, Separate Progression: Each player retains their own skills, levels, inventory, and gear.

Revive Mechanic: A new “downed” state lets players rescue each other in combat.

Family Building: Marry your co-op partner and raise a child, who grows over time and eventually becomes an adult NPC.

Improved Combat: New attack direction and enemy lock-on indicators.

New Content: Additional farm structures, items, and minor optimization improvements.

The Mirthwood Local and Steam Remote Play Co-Op update arrives on July 10, with online co-op planned for a future update.

About Bad Ridge Games

A two-person development team from the Pacific Northwest focused on creating immersive experiences for players, Bad Ridge Games is currently developing updates for their debut title, Mirthwood, a medieval fantasy RPG and Life Sim Adventure.

About V Publishing

Spawned from video game marketing firm Vicarious PR in 2018, V Publishing is a games label dedicated to Strategy, Simulation, and RPGs for PC and consoles. Please visit V Publishing for more information.