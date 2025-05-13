PRESS RELEASE – The Eldritch Gods Bring Gifts: The Sinking City Remastered Surprise Launches Today

May 13, 2025 – The Sinking City Remastered has surprise launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S. The remaster has been made for free to all existing owners of the game. Despite secret occult schemes in place to do so from the start, the Eldritch Gods are now likely annoyed that filthy mortals will think they are just copying some “other” remaster.

Frogwares’ cherished Lovecraftian-inspired open-world detective thriller also received a new trailer showing comparative footage of the original and the remaster.

”We plan to do big things with The Sinking City IP, starting with the sequel and then beyond,” said Sergiy Oganesyan, Publishing Director of Frogwares. “So, after our rather well-known struggles with the original, it feels amazing to have this positive moment be part of the game’s twisted history and for us to be the ones to fully decide it. Making it free to all our existing fans is our way of giving back to them for having supported us all this time through thick and thin.”

What’s In The Sinking City Remaster?

Originally released in June 2019 and developed in Unreal Engine 4, The Sinking City Remastered has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and adds an upgraded visual experience alongside some requested quality-of-life features. The core additions to the remaster include:

Game fully relit in Unreal Engine 5.

Enhanced locations with additional levels of detail and objects.

4K textures and improved reflections.

Photo Mode.

Support for DLSS, FSR and TSR upscaling.

Various gameplay adjustments, certain accessibility features and more.

The Sinking City 2 Kickstarter Wraps With Monstrous Results

The Sinking City Remastered was originally announced in March 2025 as part of the The Sinking City 2 Kickstarter campaign which concluded in early April. Frogwares’ initial funding goal of $113,420 was reached in less than two hours, and the final campaign ended with $627,310, which is +450% above their initial target.