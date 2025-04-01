Skip to content
The RuneScape Universe Expands With Dragonwilds This Spring

Jagex announced on March 31, 2025, that the RuneScape Universe will expand with the new game Dragonwilds planned for release this spring. Dragonwilds is set in Ashenfalls, a continent in Gielenor that’s yet to be explored.

The biggest reveal is the introduction of Anima, an energy stemming from magic that can be used to create summoning tools and repair armor, which will come in handy to defeat the Dragon Queen.

“We’re so excited to finally give players a glimpse at the next entry in the RuneScape franchise today with RuneScape: Dragonwilds,” said Jon Bellamy, Jagex CEO. “RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an entirely new RuneScape experience set within the iconic world of Gielinor and is a game which is worthy of wearing the RuneScape name.

New Progression System

To unlock the powers of Anima, players must navigate a new progression system. Dragonwilds comes with a wide array of new spells, crafting recipes and abilities to interact with the environment of Ashenfalls. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players.

Ashenfalls is said to be filled with ancient secrets, creatures to battle, and familiar characters from the RuneScape universe. Sticking with tradition, Dragonwilds will have players gathering resources, building shelters, crafting equipment, and battling a variety of enemies, including goblins and dragons.

The continent of Ashenfalls is full of dangers, including dragons and goblins.

“From the very beginning, community feedback has been at the heart of RuneScape: Dragonwilds. We’ve already conducted closed alpha tests with some of our closest community members, and we’ll be listening to player feedback when building the game throughout Early Access.”

The RuneScape Universe

The original RuneScape version was released in 2001 but was shut down in 2018 mainly due to technical limitations and security issues. The game lacked modern anti-cheat systems which made the game a hotspot for bots, hacks, and other exploits.

By the time the game was discontinued, only a fraction of its player base were still actively playing. Most had already moved over to Old School RuneScape (OSRS) or RuneScape 3 (RS3), both released in 2013.

The difference between the games is that OSRS was based on a 2007 backup of the original game while RS3 evolved from RuneScape 2 from 2004, which was an overhaul of the original but with improved graphics and gameplay mechanics.

Dragonwilds is powered by the Unreal Engine 5 and this new title has been worked on by a new team of developers, albeit with experience from previous installments in the franchise.

“We’ve built an entirely new team filled with industry veterans who are focussed on making sure that RuneScape: Dragonwilds  sits naturally within the RuneScape franchise, and a game that is loved by both our biggest RuneScape fans and entirely new players alike,” Bellamy said.

So far, over 300 million player accounts have been linked to Jagex’s flagship MMORPGs and the franchise has brought in more than $1 billion during its lifetime.

