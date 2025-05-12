PRESS RELEASE – The Operator Is Launching On Nintendo Switch

May 12, 2025 – Bureau 81’s successful debut title, The Operator, is now coming to Switch on May 22, 2025. With more than 6,000 Very Positive reviews since the original release in July 2024 and winning the Pégase of Narrative Excellence, The Operator will soon join the Nintendo catalogue.

The conspiracy-fueled experience inspired by X-Files sees players recruited into a Government organisation known as the FDI. As an Operator, players will need to use cutting-edge software to piece together clues that will eventually lead them on the hunt for a most-wanted cyber criminal, known as HAL.

The Operator is an immersive narrative adventure where players will be assigned case files from FDI field agents. They’ll need to investigate each crime by digging for clues and piecing together key information. Whether utilising the Video and Photo Analyzer, Citizen and Vehicle Database, ChemScan, Notepad or fully functional computer console, players will have to use every tool at their disposal to solve murders, cyber attacks and the cases of missing people.

About Bureau 81

Founded in 2023, Bureau 81 is an indie game development studio driven by a commitment to honesty, loyalty, and sharing. Dedicated to pushing boundaries by crafting unique and innovative gaming experiences, the studio’s debut title is The Operator, a game that embodies what Bureau 81 is all about: immersive experiences that challenge convention.