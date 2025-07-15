The Official John Wick Video Game is Being Delisted

John Wick might be adept at cutting down hordes of highly-trained assassins, but it looks like he’s finally met his match with the video game industry being the one opponent he can’t handle. Big Fan Games, the publisher behind John Wick Hex, has revealed that it’s delisting the game across all platforms starting on July 17.

John Wick Hex was released in December 2020 to decent reviews, with many critics and players praising the game’s reliance on timed strategical choices over typical turn-based gameplay. It features characters and actors from the films, and was developed in close collaboration with the film franchise’s creative team.

“After July 17th, 2025, existing owners of John Wick Hex will still be able to access the game via their digital libraries (PC/Console) and/or physical copies (Console), however new purchases of John Wick Hex will not be possible, regardless of platform or storefront,” Big Fan Games said on the game’s Steam page.

What Did They Do With His Dog?

The good news, at least, is that this isn’t rendering the game unplayable. With the Stop Killing Games initiative currently in full swing, all eyes are on game studios and publishers pulling the plug on games completely; sometimes a delisted game isn’t just removed from sale but actual use, with a recent example being Wargaming’s Steel Hunters impending shutdown. The same is true for mobile games, too, with a recent Dig Dug title only appearing for two weeks before vanishing into the digital ether.

John Wick Hex foregoes typical turn-based strategy for timed takedowns.

Although the original John Wick rampage started thanks to the death of a cute pooch, it’s not clear what got the computer version hot and bothered enough to delist from all digital and physical storefronts. Big Fan Games is known for its licensed properties however, including Tron: Catalyst, Reigns: Game of Thrones, and Hellboy Web of Wyrd, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that it’s tied to IP issues.

The Real Baba Yaga Was The Friends We Made Along The Way

While initial gamer response was kind to John Wick Hex, the knives have come out after the studio’s delisting news. Many players are mad the announcement was made after a recent summer sale, with the game now back to full price in its last few days. Others have complained that the news being dropped just a few days before it gets delisted is very poor communication on behalf of Big Fan Games.

Thomas Was Alone is often held up as a stellar example of how abstract art can be used to tell a deep story.

It’s also worth noting that Big Fan Games is the publisher of John Wick Hex, and the other aforementioned licensed titles; the actual development studio behind the games is Bithell Games, which came to attention with its debut abstract platformer Thomas Was Alone. Bithell hasn’t made an official announcement about the delisting anywhere, with its Discord server and LinkedIn pages barely being used.