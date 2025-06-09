The Hilltop Funeral Demo Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 9, 2025 – BROKENCIGS announces The Hilltop Funeral, a Tim Burton-Inspired physics game where players will control two characters and try to carry a casket and a corpse uphill to the funeral house. The Hilltop Funeral currently can be played in both single-player mode and two-player local co-op mode.

Features

Control Two Characters-Solo or Local Co-op: Coordinate your left hand and right hand or work with a friend, help the two pallbearers carry the casket to the top.

Goofy Ragdoll Physics: Don’t drop the body on the ground. Tilt the casket, toss him around, and make sure the “client” stays well and happy. Pick up some garbage along the way – if players did drop him, just stitch him back together. Repair the casket along the way if a piece or two falls apart – it’s a fragile one.

Through the Gloomy Cemetery: Navigate through the old cemetery, carefully walk the narrow bridges, avoid open graves, dodge the falling boulders, and watch out for the mysterious hands lurking in the dark.

BROKENCIGS is an indie game studio based in New York. The Hilltop Funeral is the studio’s second game and will be released in Early Access in Q3 2025, with more content updated gradually after the EA release.