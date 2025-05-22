The Game That Taught Kids to Code in The 80s Is Making a Big Return

ChipWits, the iconic educational game first released in 1984, is making a comeback. Originally developed by Doug Sharp and Mike Johnston for the Macintosh, ChipWits taught the basics of coding through an icon-based visual programming system. Now, over four decades later, a new version is coming to PC with a demo launching on May 28, 2025.

This modern reboot aims to reintroduce ChipWits to a new generation while honoring its original charm. A small team of four, including Doug Sharp himself, has spent the last two years modernizing the experience for today’s players.

“I’m proud that ‘ChipWits’ inspired young coders in the 80s and even prouder that it will inspire a new wave of coders, young and not-so-young, 40 years after Mike Johnston and I created it,” Sharp said in a press release.

ChipWits teaches programming by letting players control a robot in a puzzle-solving environment. The core mechanic remains true to the original, relying on visual commands arranged on a chipboard. Each command chip performs a distinct action such as turning, moving, or picking up an object.

A New Look at a Timeless Idea

The original ChipWits was developed by Doug Sharp and Mike Johnston for the Macintosh in 1984. Players programmed a robot using visual logic to solve tasks and compete for high scores. The concept earned widespread praise and inspired many future developers.

The new version carries over this mission of accessible education. Players of all ages can learn to code while having fun in a game filled with challenges, humor, and retro charm. ChipWits is designed to be easy to start but difficult to master, encouraging continuous improvement.

Some of us still remember gaming in the 80s.

The upcoming Steam demo includes 15 levels. Players can explore two classic missions from the original game and two standalone ChipWit Challenges. These challenge levels are updated regularly and allow players to compete on global leaderboards.

Programming With a Playful Twist

Players interact with the game by placing chips into a grid. Each chip represents a single operation, from basic movement to advanced tasks like playing a tune. Missions reward creativity, with open-ended solutions allowing players to choose their own approach.

As players progress, they unlock new chips with different capabilities. Bad guys like electrocrabs add danger and excitement to each level. Some missions challenge players to complete tasks while avoiding or defeating enemies.

A lot can happen in 40 years.

Players are scored based on performance. Optimization categories include the number of chips used, total steps taken, and overall score. Leaderboards track top performers, giving players added incentive to refine their strategies.

A Legacy of Inspiration Continues

Mark Roth, lead engineer on the reboot, was first introduced to ChipWits as a child by his fifth grade teacher. The experience inspired him to become a programmer, and now he is part of the team bringing the game back. Roth hopes the new version will have the same impact on today’s players.

Doug Sharp is proud to see ChipWits return. He sees the game as a way to spark curiosity in young and older minds alike. For Sharp, the return of ChipWits is about more than nostalgia – it is about continuing to inspire new generations of coders.

Program the movements and watch the robot perform the actions.

The full release of ChipWits will include more than 55 missions. It will also bring back eight original missions from 1984. Players can expect an ever-expanding catalog of ChipWit Challenges after launch.

Looking Ahead to The Full Release

ChipWits is being developed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind. The team is committed to creating a welcoming environment for players of all backgrounds. Their goal is to make learning to code fun, creative, and rewarding.

The demo releasing on May 28 gives players a chance to get hands-on with the reboot before the full version launches. The included missions take place in Professor Chip’s Factory, where robots must navigate obstacles and complete tasks.

Whether you are new to programming or a veteran puzzle-solver, ChipWits offers a unique and engaging experience. With its mix of nostalgia and innovation, it stands ready to inspire the next generation of game-loving coders.