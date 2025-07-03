The Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom With Three New Shows in August 2025

PRESS RELEASE – July 3, 2025 – The Future Games Show confirms three digital showcases for gamescom this summer. On Wednesday, August 20 the Future Games Show at gamescom will broadcast at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST, followed directly by FGS Live From gamescom. The final show, FGS Best Of gamescom will air on Sunday, August 24 celebrating the best of the show floor with exclusive hands-on demos, developer interviews and new trailers.

The digital shows will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

The flagship event, Future Games Show at gamescom will bring viewers world premieres, exclusive trailers and stealth demo drops from some of the industry’s most exciting and creative studios. The Future Games Show Summer Showcase in June included 10 world premieres and reached a record 16.6 million live and opening weekend views.

To date, the Future Games Show has featured over 800 games, including first looks at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, Painkiller and Crisol: Theater of Idols as well as updates on AAA titles like Mafia: The Old Country, Titan Quest II, South of Midnight and Cronos: The New Dawn.

FGS Live From gamescom is a multi-format showcase hosted by FGS channel presenters Jules and Nathan which follows directly after the flagship show on Wednesday evening. Tune in for more amazing new trailers, world premieres and demo drops in a 30 minute broadcast.

FGS Best Of gamescom on Sunday evening, will bring viewers the ‘best of’ the gamescom show floor, including exclusive gameplay demos from top AAA games, exclusive booth tours, developer interviews and a recap of all the week’s biggest announcements.

Publishers and developers are encouraged to apply to be in the shows by completing the FGS Games Nomination form. The FGS team is interested in world premiere announcements of new IP and exclusive trailers for announced games, as well as demo drops and developer-led gameplay deep dives. A limited number of editorial opportunities are available. Submissions close for the gamescom shows on Friday, July 11.

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Future Games Show at Future, said:

“We were blown away by the reaction to our summer showcase which reached a record 16.6 million live views (and the second biggest multi-format showcase by median wishlist increase). When we aired the first Future Games Show in 2020 our aim was to help players discover something new and we’ve been blown away by the variety of incredible games we have been able to debut, including Immortality, Blue Prince and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.”

“We can’t wait to share our new show, ‘FGS Best Of’ – an expansion of our new FGS Live From events – which takes viewers onto the gamescom showfloor to experience the very best AAA demos, with exclusive booth tours, trailers and surprises. Don’t forget to save the dates, we’ll see you next month!”