PRESS RELEASE – The Cryptmaster Announces Anniversary Update

May 30, 2025​ – With the Cryptmaster growing ever more powerful, he has lovingly decided to bless the peasants above with a new Anniversary Update, releasing today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, for his critically acclaimed dungeon crawler – Cryptmaster.

Forcing his minions, Paul Hart and Lee Williams to toil through day and night, the Cryptmaster’s peons have updated graphics, added in new NPCs and enemies like the Highway Man and Innkeeper, and even created two never-before-seen locations: The Tavern & The Graveyard both with a fully VO’d Spanish cast.

In these new areas, players won’t just encounter familiar faces, they’ll be burdened with the heavy task of “Whatever,” now with over 100+ brand spankin’ new cards.

With the Anniversary Update, Cryptmaster not only gives players everything they’ve been waiting for, it proves that the Cryptmaster is absolute. The Cryptmaster sees everything. The Cryptmaster rules over all.

Say anything in this bizarre dungeon adventure where words control everything. Fill in the blanks with text or voice to uncover lost abilities, embark on strange quests, and solve mindbending riddles.

Features

Say Anything You Want – Interact with the world and conquer quests by typing or speaking any word you can think of – each encounter has multiple solutions to discover.

A Weird, Wild World – Travel through mysterious underground kingdoms and meet talking doors, flirtatious toads, sarcastic ghouls, and more.

Use Your Words – Dungeon battles are fueled by words – decipher forgotten spells, then type their names in battle to unleash the might of your undead heroes.

Endlessly Evolving Gameplay – You’ll constantly encounter new gameplay mechanics – from creature collecting, to card combat, to bard rap-battles & more.

About Paul Hart And Lee Williams

Paul Hart is a programmer and artist with a great deal of experience in the games industry, having previously worked for a number of large studios including PikPok, Creative Assembly and Facepunch.

Lee Williams is a writer and narrative designer who has worked on games published by Ubisoft, Epic, Nightdive and Choice of Games, among many others. His most recent writing credit was for Valheim.

This is Paul and Lee’s second collaboration, having previously worked together on Fistful of Gun.

About Akupara Games

Akupara Games is an indie game publisher based in Los Angeles, California. Using extensive knowledge and experience in development, they support their developers through an involved and personalized pipeline to bring games to communities of players who are looking for their next enveloping experience.