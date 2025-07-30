The CoLab Will Publish Nice To Yeet You

PRESS RELEASE – July 30, 2025 – Nice To Yeet You, the energetic, physics-based fighting game from indie studio Empty Bottle, has found its publishing home with The CoLab. Built on a simple two-button control scheme, Nice to Yeet You delivers fast, chaotic matches that are easy to pick up and difficult to walk away from. Whether using a controller or mouse and keyboard, players are thrown into short rounds where timing, movement and a well-placed yeet make all the difference.

Nice To Yeet You keeps things simple as there are no complex move sets or layered mechanics, just quick matches and a strong focus on timing and momentum. Each round unfolds in a stylized arena where players jump, freeze midair and send one another flying with well-placed throws. The action is fast and unpredictable, but there is just enough control to reward quick thinking and clever movement.

“Working with talented solo and small dev teams like Empty Bottle is exactly why we built The CoLab, to empower and enable upcoming talent to be the very best they can be, through our network of collaborative developers and industry talent,” said Darren Newnham, CEO of The CoLab

As more players get their hands on the game, they begin to read their opponents, find openings and look for ways to control each match. There is little to hide behind, which gives each decision more weight. Nice To Yeet You is a game that is suited for casual play, but has the mechanics to encourage something more competitive.

About The CoLab

Founded in April 2025, UK‑based publisher The CoLab was established by industry veterans Darren Newnham (Disney Interactive, United Label), John Lewis (Codemasters, Criterion) and Mark Faulkner (Jagex, Bossa Games). The CoLab works closely with independent developers to bring original, thoughtfully made games to players, with a roster of titles that include Counter Clash, Fireside Feelings, and DeadWire.

In addition, The CoLab also works in partnership with Safe in Our World to promote mental health awareness across its projects and internal practices.

About Empty Bottle

Empty Bottle is a Sardinian-based solo independent studio. Drawing from a range of creative backgrounds including animation, game design and programming, they aim to build games that are playful in spirit, focused in design, and full of character. Nice to Yeet You is their debut title.