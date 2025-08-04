The Apocalypse is Coming: Darksiders 4 Confirmed

THQ Nordic, the studio and publisher behind multiple top titles such as Remnant II, the Gothic series, and the original Darksiders, recently ran a Showcase event and revealed multiple forthcoming games. One of the most unexpected was a Darksiders 4 reveal.

There have been four Darksiders games already, although the last one was a prequel set before the events of the first game. THQ is promoting this new title as continuing the original story, and notably will allow players to choose from all Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (War, Strife, Death, and Fury, as the game series calls them).

“The legendary saga of the Four Horsemen continues in Darksiders 4, an all-new action-adventure set in an apocalyptic version of earth and continues where the original Darksiders game left off,” THG Nordic said on its official website.

“Darksiders 4 is a third person action adventure game featuring combat, traversal and puzzle solving in a lore rich post apocalyptic world.”

War! Huh! What is it Good For?

The original Darksiders was released 2010 and has players control War as he explores a ruined Earth and tries to find out who started the end of the world prematurely. It debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and featured character designs by THQ’s then-Creative Director, and Marvel comic book artist, Joe Madureira.

Darksiders 1 received decent reviews for its gameplay, which echoed recent Zelda games and served as an early precursor to what would become known as “Metroidvanias” – action/adventure games that involve finding new paths through previous levels via new weapons and abilities.

War is pretty HANDY when it comes to PUNCHING evil in the face.

It was followed by two more mainline titles, as well as a co-op spin-off, Genesis, that introduced the other Horsemen. However, reviews from players and critics alike varied with each new title, as what was once seen as innovative gameplay now started to look too similar to many other titles.

Other Anticipated Titles

THQ Nordic hasn’t shared many plot details about what players can expect from Darksiders 4, although its emphasis on traversal mechanics, supernatural abilities, and apocalyptic landscapes suggests gamers might be in for more of the same.

Darksiders 4 didn’t hog all the spotlight during the Showcase, though. Other anticipated titles revealed by THQ include Titan Quest II, a remake of the first Gothic RPG, and a Sacred 2 Remaster.

It wasn’t all sequels and reboots, however: Reanimal, the next game from the team behind Little Nightmares, Tarser Studios, got a moment to shine. Taking place on a desolate island populated by deformed people and hulking, mutant beasts, Reanimal offers both a solo and co-op experience as a brother and sister try to rescue their friends.

Reanimal is set for release in March 2026; Darksiders 4 doesn’t have a release date yet.