TGC X COREBLAZER Game Jam Starts in May

TGC (thatgamecompany, the studio behind Journey and Sky: Children of Light) has joined forces with COREBLAZER, the investment arm of HYPERGRYPH (Arknights), to run a games jam. It launches on May 17, 2025, and lasts for three weeks.

The jam is open to any and all game developers, from newbies to established devs and studios. As is often the case with game jams, the theme is yet to be revealed, although both companies have already noted in a press release what sort of things they’d like to see.

“This three-week event invites developers of all skill levels to create an interactive, evocative game inspired by TGC’s signature style: universally accessible, deeply emotional, and designed to connect players of all ages. In line with COREBLAZER’s values, the jam will highlight original games that push creative boundaries, reflecting its commitment to empowering creators and bringing bold ideas to life.”

To Jam or Not to Jam

Game jams are regular free-for-all development events that can be organised by anyone, with the aim always being to create a game within a set time period. Usually they last for a weekend or a few days, although the best ones give developers enough time to get really stuck into an idea or even learn how to make a game in the first place.

A number of well-received mainstream games started as game jam entries before being expanded. SUPERHOT, the FPS where time only moves when you do, started life as an entry for a seven day game jam. Celeste, the precision platformer, was originally made with the Pico-8 engine for a jam before being remade as it’s known today.

Celeste in its original form.

Inscription, the weirdo deck builder by the dev behind Pony Island, is just one of many popular games that exists today that started as an entry for the long-running Ludlum Dare game jam. This is a bi-annual event sponsored by Gamemaker (a popular game engine) and has been running for over 20 years.

TGC X COREBLAZER

Although some finer details of the TGC X COREBLAZER game jam have yet to be revealed, the page on Itch already mentions the core rules. Solo devs are welcome, as are teams of up to four. Submitted games need to be in English by default and be able to run on Windows, Mac, or both.

There are four prizes up for grabs, too. Best Overall is self-explanatory and comes with a $4,000 reward. Best Gameplay will be “awarded to the game that demonstrates unique and outstanding design and implementation of gameplay mechanics” and comes with a $2,000 prize.

Best Visual Design will go to the title that has a coherent visual impact and the winner of this scoops $2,000. Lastly, there’s a Community Voice award that grants $2,000 to the game with the most community votes.

Last year’s Game Fest included big names and indies side-by-side.

Winners will also be invited to showcase their games at the COREBLAZER Game Fest in Shanghai, on July 26-27, 2025.