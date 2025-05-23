PRESS RELEASE – Tear Down Your Corporate Overlords in Twilight Wars, Available Now

May 23, 2025 – It’s time to assemble your team and show capitalism who is boss. Twilight Wars, the debut title from Comrade Bear Games, launches today on Steam. Recruit your team of wildly different characters, plan your strategy, and pull off dangerous missions by the skin of your teeth in this tactical cyberpunk dungeon crawler.

Twilight Wars will task players with recruiting a wide range of characters to the Anonymous Arbitration Agency (AAA), each with their own opinions, personality, and objective, in order to destroy the corporations that have replaced governments. These personalities will dictate how well team members work together and force players to make some tough choices, resulting in a variety of different endings.

Not everything in Twilight Wars is just dangerous missions. Players will be able to customize their secret underground base with different rooms and modules allowing their agents to heal, train, and even return from the dead. The base of AAA is the heart of the organization and developing their home away from home will help agents succeed in their increasingly dangerous missions.

With a wide variety of mission types, including hostage rescues and multi-squad operations, players must adapt and assemble the right mix of agents and skills to succeed. Only through smart team-building and synergizing abilities can you hope to defeat the forces of unchecked corporate power.

Key Features

Tactical Espionage Combat: Action-packed dungeon crawling with turn-based combat set in a high-stakes cyberpunk world. Features a fresh twist on “permadeath” where agents can fall, but not always forever.

Assemble the Unlikely: Recruit a team of charismatic operatives with unique skills, clashing personalities, and complex motivations. Balancing their strengths, and their conflicts, is key to survival.

Mission-Critical Decisions: Each mission is a new challenge. Rescue hostages, split squads, battle elite bosses, and customize your approach based on the mission’s demands and agent specializations.

Build the Base, Rebuild the Legacy: Reconstruct your underground HQ with high-tech modules for healing, training, research, and agent revival. Plus, a cozy cat companion to keep spirits high.

Morality in the Machine: Shape the story through your choices and your evolving relationship with Shi, the Agency’s AI. Navigate moral dilemmas that lead to multiple narrative endings.

Cozy Cyberpunk Aesthetic: A unique visual and musical style that fuses gritty neon dystopia with a surprisingly warm, lived-in vibe – welcome to the world of “cozy cyberpunk.”

About Comrade Bear Games

An indie studio founded in 2019 by ex-Nival and Ubisoft producer, and renowned board game designer, Sergey Golubkin. Twilight Wars united 20 talented people from different parts of the world to work on this project.