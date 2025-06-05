Take Baby Steps Home in a Literal Walking Simulator

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – Developers Gabe Cuzillo, Maxi Boch (APE OUT) and Bennett Foddy (QWOP) have finally motivated their lackadaisical publisher, Devolver Digital, to pull on their sauce-stained onesie and commit to releasing Baby Steps on Sept. 8, 2025.

That’s right, Baby Steps is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 before GTA 6.

Baby Steps tells the story of Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had – putting one foot in front of the other.

Explore a world shrouded in mystery one step at a time as Nate makes human connections more extraordinary than he could ever have imagined. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Get ready to fall for Nate in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

Game Features

Fully-simulated physics based walking.

A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of four hundred and twenty beats and vibes.

A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.

Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.

Non-collectible hats.