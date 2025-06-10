System Shock 2 Remaster Adds Co-Op, Launches Soon

Nightdive, the Washington-based game studio responsible for remastering games such as The Thing and Quake II, has revealed further details for its anticipated System Shock 2 remaster. This is due out on all major platforms on June 26, 2025.

The System Shock games have long been regarded as cult classic FPS titles that successfully merge horror and sci-fi, paving the way for the likes of Bioshock. Nightdive worked on two versions of the first System Shock to player and critical acclaim, as well as an updated version of the sequel. By contrast, the upcoming remastered version completely modernizes the game from the ground up, including adding support for up to four players.

“Discover all the ways you and your friends can wreak havoc together when System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster launches June 26 with fully restored cross-platform multiplayer,” said Nightdive on its official X (Twitter) account.

SHODAN is Watching

Originally released in 1994, System Shock trapped players on Citadel, a corporate research facility taken over by a ruthless AI, SHODAN. Created by the company now known as Looking Glass Studios (the Thief series), it was one of the first truly 3D FPS games and helped start the immersive sim genre.

Nightdive released a modern port of System Shock in 2015 then followed this with a full-on remake in 2023. This was the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign that ended in 2016, with 21,625 backers ensuring the $900,000 goal was exceeded by $450,700.

System Shock 1, the enhanced version. It remains faithful to the original in almost every way.

The System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster was announced in 2019, with a few delays of its own setting the release date back until later this month. As Nightdive Founder and CEO Stephen Kick told Xbox Wire in March: “While we’d already announced an enhanced edition of System Shock 2, the success of the remake caused us to pivot and re-evaluate our goals for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, ultimately leading to a remaster that’s much grander in scope and ambition.”

“With System Shock 2, the game was already in a playable state, it just needed the same care and attention we’ve brought to other games we’ve worked on from that generation. Improved graphics, performance, and the ability to play on console – so it was decided to remaster the game instead of completely remaking it.”

Remaster, Not Remake

Aside from redoing the graphics and textures, the Anniversary Remaster comes with up to 144FPS performance with ultra-widescreen support, optimized controller support, and quality of life improvements. These include upgraded menu and UI elements, as well as smoother transitions between onscreen elements.

“Every interface in the game, from PDA screens to hacking tools, can now be quickly navigated with the directional pad and face buttons. Cycling between PDA interfaces is done with the triggers, and tabular interfaces in those screens are cycled with the bumpers,” said developer Lexi Mayfield.

Nightdive is known for using original game engines to redo titles, as opposed to modern ones like Unreal Engine, and with System Shock 2 this meant using the Dark Engine. This was created by Looking Glass Studios and used primarily for its Thief games. It also included DromEd, a level editor, that was made public via a free download on the LGS site.

The version of this that was used for System Shock 2 was known as ShockEd, and (as with DromEd) was provided as-is, even after Nightdive acquired the rights to System Shock 2. However, it’s still possible to use this editor via SS2Tool, a free patcher/updater that also includes New Dark, the last version of the Dark Engine (although this is updated by modders, not Nightdive).