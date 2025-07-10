System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Brings the Iconic Sci-Fi Horror Classic to Console Platforms

PRESS RELEASE – July 10, 2025 – Nightdive Studios – renowned video game remaster developer and subsidiary of Atari – invites players worldwide to experience one of the game industry’s most acclaimed and influential titles, rebuilt for modern platforms. System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, a modernization of the classic 1999 sci-fi horror action role-playing game, is available now worldwide on consoles and Windows PC.

The original System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and “Game of the Year” recognitions.

Nightdive Studios has rebuilt the game in its proprietary KEX Engine, offering players the definitive System Shock 2 experience with improved visuals and performance, enhanced gameplay, cross-play co-op multiplayer, mod support, and more. Every aspect of the game has been refined to provide the best possible experience for new fans as well as veterans.

“System Shock 2 is the game that started it all for Nightdive Studios – it was the catalyst for everything we’ve built since,” said Nightdive Studios head, Stephen Kick. “After years of development, finally launching System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is a dream realized. This isn’t just a remaster; it’s a love letter to one of the most important immersive sims ever made, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with a new generation of players, not just on PC but also on consoles.”

Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, antagonist SHODAN and her army of merciless mutants return to infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakens from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he’ll need to hone his upgradable skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive SHODAN’s monstrous creations – and endure her narcissistic god complex.

Key Features

High-Definition Horrors: Completely remastered visuals including cutscenes, characters, and weapons models, with up to 4K resolution at 144 FPS on PC and up to 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Make Your Death Comfortable: Includes settings for an adjustable FOV, post-processing effects, and ultra-widescreen support.

Armed Forces: Choose from an O.S.A., Marine, or Navy background to experiment with different playstyles.

Misery Loves Company: Drag your friends into the hell that is the Von Braun starship in cross-play co-op multiplayer with support for up to 4 players.

Interface This: Play from the comfort of your couch with gamepad support, then celebrate with an ice-cold medical stim when you unlock 50 new Trophies/Achievements.

If You Want Something Done Right: Full mod support on PC and the ability to implement community-made missions at launch.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is available digitallyon Windows PC via Steam (and is Steam Deck Verified), GOG, the Humble Bundle Store, and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is also playable on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, which gives gamers instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device, or Chromebook without downloads.

About Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios is a dedicated global team of industry veterans committed to restoring the classic PC game titles of the past and making them accessible to a new generation of gamers. Hit titles from Nightdive Studios include System Shock Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, the remastered Turok trilogy, Shadowman Remastered, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, PowerSlave Exhumed, Quake II, The Thing: Remastered, and its full-fledged remake of the iconic System Shock. Nightdive Studios is a subsidiary of Atari, Inc.