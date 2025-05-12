PRESS RELEASE – Sworn Second Major Update is Out Now

May 12, 2025 – Team17 Digital and Windwalk Games have released a huge SWORN update focused on expanding and fine tuning the character kits to help would-be heroes in their quest to thwart the corrupted King Arthur.

Developers Windwalk Games have listened to player feedback and worked improving SWORN for all players. Updates are listed below.

Fae Blessings:

Mab has 8 new blessings and adjusted 3 current blessings in her arsenal.

Babd has 5 new blessings improving the Bleed and Invisibility mechanics.

Beira has 5 new blessings introducing the Frost Bite mechanic.

Oberon has 11 new, 5 adjusted, and 3 removed blessings – Ebb and Flow.

Titania has 16 new, 5 adjusted, and 4 removed blessings – Scorched Earth.

Gogmagog has 9 new blessings and adjusted 3 current blessings.

Lugh has 2 new blessings allowing the Fortune mechanic to be useful in combat.

Cliona has 2 new blessings that drain enemies inflicted with weakness.

Lobby Browser:

Browse public sessions in our new Lobby Browser available from the main menu.

Host a public or private lobby on the difficulty of your choice.

You have what you need to reach the legendary King Arthur, beat the true final boss, and clear the higher difficulties. SWORN will also be coming to consoles for its 1.0 release.