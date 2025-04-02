Skip to content
Giant Fighting Robots Take Center Stage in Super Robot Wars Y From Bandai Namco

April 2, 2025
Fans of giant anime robots are likely set to lose their minds later this year when Bandai Namco releases Super Robot Wars Y, a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings together a ton of mechs and their pilots from across various animated shows.

Incredibly, this is the latest instalment in a game series that started in 1991. But, due to legal issues involving the roster of crossover characters, the first Super Robot Wars to see a US release was Original Generation in 2006 as it contained all-original mechs. Super Robot Wars Y goes back to the series crossover roots, however.

“Super Robot Wars Y will include many units and mecha series such as COMBATTLER V, Aura Battler Dunbine, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1, Majestic Prince, Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre, Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Getter Robot Arc…and more!” Bandai Namco said in a press release.

“This game is the newest addition to the Super Robot Wars series which started more than 30 years ago. Players will have to place their units strategically and command them to defeat their opponents.”

Battle Chainsaw!

Super Robot Taisen, as it’s known in Japanese, kickstarted the franchise on GameBoy. It featured characters from Gundam, Mazinger, and Getter Robo, and included a multiplayer mode. This mode wasn’t used again for several titles, but the overall theme of having units from different anime fight each other persisted across most of the 47 sequels.

In Super Robot Wars Y, players will get the chance to unleash powerful mech attacks such as Battle Chainsaw from COMBATTLER V, Aura Slash from Aura Battler Dunbine, and Burning Slash from the ever-popular Mobile Fighter G Gundam. 

Battle Chainsaw!

Players will also be able to upgrade mechs and train the pilots with credits and resources earned after every mission.

Massive Mech Action

Incredibly, despite going for so long and seeing versions with original, not anime, characters appear in games available in the US, it wasn’t until 2021 that an official version with multiple anime characters, Super Robot Wars 30, became playable by US gamers.

This version of the game also moved from a stage-by-stage progression to an open world set-up that lets players choose missions. Bandai Namco haven’t said whether or not Super Robot Wars Y will follow this example, but players can smash mechs together and find out what’s what on PC, PS5 and Switch later in 2025. 

