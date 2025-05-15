PRESS RELEASE – Stygian: Outer Gods Unveils its Early Access Plans in New Roadmap

May 15, 2025 – The Lovecraftian terrors of Stygian: Outer Gods wrought new horrors upon the world upon its release into Early Access last month, but the Old Ones aren’t done with us just yet.

In fact, Fulqrum Publishing and Misterial Games are delighted to reveal the roadmap for Stygian: Outer Gods, detailing the upcoming new content coming to the game throughout its Early Access period, before the game’s 1.0 launch at a later date.

Before the game’s final 1.0 release, Fulqrum Publishing and Misterial Games plan to deliver (among other updates), two new locations – the otherworldly House of Mists with its surrounding area and the mysterious Brasko family Mansion along with its estate. Both of these locales will be brought to life with new intriguing characters, deadly enemies and challenging puzzles and quests.

These new locations will accompany a whole host of other additions to the game, including new characters and monsters, new quests, and new artifacts, items, and weapons – including the much-requested Tommy gun.

A spooky church.

And that’s as well as a series of more technical updates, which will improve optimization, game balancing, localize it into new languages and add more voice-over talent.

But that still isn’t all. In addition to all the above improvements, which are currently in development for Early Access updates, the game’s full release will challenge players by introducing new boss fights, as well as even more locations, characters, monsters, crafting recipes and more.

About Stygian: Outer Gods

Created by Misterial Games and Fulqrum Publishing, Stygian: Outer Gods is a survival horror game that pulls you into a hostile world that challenges your very existence. Unravel a thousand-year-old mystery, risk your sanity and face the schemes of the Outer Gods with your skills. Every bullet and every decision counts now, are you up to the task?

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension.

You will accompany an enigmatic occultist researcher, Victoria, on an expedition to the foggy settlement of Kingsport, once a prosperous harbor town, now decrepit and almost abandoned. Hoping to find your missing father, you are shipwrecked and soon encounter the nightmares that have haunted this place for centuries.

Will you be able to find your way out, keep your sanity, and prevent the coming of the ancient Outer Gods, or maybe being insane is the key to salvation?

Stygian: Outer Gods is available on PC. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upon its full launch at a later date.

About Fulqrum Publishing

Fulqrum Publishing is a global games publisher with a diverse portfolio of titles, including in-house and independent productions. Fulqrum Publishing released over a hundred games, including the critically acclaimed titles like Men of War, King’s Bounty, Space Rangers, Fell Seal, Forgive Me Father and many others.

About Misterial Games

Misterial Games, a global studio founded in 2023, focuses on developing Survival Horror games with deep gameplay and enigmatic worlds on Unreal Engine 5. The studio’s debut project, “Stygian: Outer Gods,” introduces unique genre elements and high-quality graphics through Nanite technology.