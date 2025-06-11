Stygian: Outer Gods Teases Upcoming Early Access Content in New Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 11, 2025 – Fulqrum Publishing and Misterial Games bring news from the void – as they have consulted with the Old Ones to bring an all-new trailer for Stygian: Outer Gods, offering a sneak glimpse into the content coming to the game as it progresses through its Early Access period.

Before the game’s final 1.0 release, Fulqrum Publishing and Misterial Games plan to deliver (among other updates), two new locations – the otherworldly House of Mists with its surrounding area and the mysterious Brasko family Mansion along with its estate.

“Both of these locales will be brought to life with new intriguing characters and deadly enemies, as well as challenging puzzles and quests,” the press release said.

These new locations will accompany a whole host of other additions to the game, including new characters and monsters, new quests, and new artifacts, items, and weapons – including the much-requested Tommy gun.

And that’s as well as a series of more technical updates, which will improve optimization, game balancing, localize it into new languages and add more voice-over talent.

But that still isn’t all. In addition to all the above improvements, which are currently in development for Early Access updates, the game’s full release will expand even further, with a host of new content that will, among other things, challenge players by introducing new boss fights, as well as even more locations, characters, monsters, crafting recipes and more.

About Stygian: Outer Gods

Created by Misterial Games and Fulqrum Publishing, Stygian: Outer Gods is a survival horror game that pulls players into a hostile world that challenges their very existence. Players will unravel a thousand-year-old mystery, risk their sanity and face the schemes of the Outer Gods with pure skills. Every bullet and every decision counts.

Anyone who’s seen Descent will know that this is a shoot first scenario.

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Get immersed in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension.

Players will accompany an enigmatic occultist researcher, Victoria, on an expedition to the foggy settlement of Kingsport, once a prosperous harbor town, now decrepit and almost abandoned. Hoping to find the protagonist’s missing father, players find themselves shipwrecked and soon encounter the nightmares that have haunted this place for centuries.

Currently, Stygian: Outer Gods Steam key is available on Eneba. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upon its full launch at a later date.

About Fulqrum Publishing

Fulqrum Publishing is a global games publisher with a diverse portfolio of titles, including in-house and independent productions. Fulqrum Publishing released over a hundred games, including titles like Men of War, King’s Bounty, Space Rangers, Fell Seal, Forgive Me Father and many others.

About Misterial Games

Misterial Games, a global studio founded in 2023, focuses on developing Survival Horror games with deep gameplay and enigmatic worlds on Unreal Engine 5. The studio’s debut project, “Stygian: Outer Gods,” introduces unique genre elements and high-quality graphics through Nanite technology.