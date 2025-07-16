Strange Scaffold’s Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking Out July 29

PRESS RELEASE – July 16, 2025 – Award-winning indie game studio Strange Scaffold is turning up the heat – literally and figuratively – with today’s reveal of Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, a chaotic online multiplayer romp where medieval monks catapult improvised meals into the maws of rampaging monsters to stave off the apocalypse.

Launching July 29 on Steam for PC, the announcement kicks off the studio’s “Summer of Strange Scaffold” celebration, marking the studio’s seventh release in just two years. A free public playtest is live now on Steam, inviting players to help shape Strange Scaffold’s first multiplayer experience.

Key Features

Flexible tag-based cooking system. Chop ingredients, salt them, burn them – and then fire them into a kaiju’s jaws.

A story about grappling with faith as leaders begin to die off, leaving you to carry the torch, told across 13 levels.

The first-ever multiplayer project from the developers behind Clickolding and I Am Your Beast.

Dramatic medieval soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3).

Run away from monstrous creatures – and when necessary, turn them into food.

No tomatoes, since they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

Starting today, players will be able to sign up to playtest Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking on Steam and play the full game from beginning to end for free over the next two weeks, while it’s fine-tuned and balanced for launch.

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking is Strange Scaffold’s seventh release in two years, following Life Eater, CLICKOLDING, I Am Your Beast, River Heights Mall Gene Splicer: 3000 (a Meow Wolf arcade cabinet), Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown.

New Game Reveals

As part of the “Summer of Strange Scaffold” celebration, the studio is also revealing new games:

Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?!, a chaotic anime-inspired vehicular action game about driving into objects at high speed to rescue the corporate ladder climber you accidentally isekai’d into a dangerous medieval fantasy world

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, a fast-paced stock market sim about buying, selling, and shorting stocks based on the simulated lives of adorable alien children.

Both titles are funded by long-time development partner Frosty Pop. Additionally, another new game showcasing a unique method of developer collaboration will be revealed next week.

About Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold is the development label of Xalavier Nelson Jr., known for his work as a leading developer on CLICKOLDING, El Paso, Elsewhere, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and dozens of other critically acclaimed projects.

About Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop has developed over 30 playful original video games for Netflix Games, Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, Steam, the App Store, and Google Play. The studio was founded in 2014 by Faisal Sethi in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has been fully remote and distributed since its inception.