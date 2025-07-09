Stalker 2 is Headed For PlayStation 5 With Fully Supported DualSense Controller Features

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released on Nov. 20, 2024 on PC and exclusively on the Xbox console, following delays due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The latter being the home country of GSC Game World, the developer behind the game.

Understandably, PS gamers felt left out after drawing the short straw, but this recent announcement should provide a small reason to celebrate, while players in the community would rather see the studio focus on current performance issues with the game instead of turning its gaze on a new platform.

“The PS5 version will fully utilize DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for deeper player immersion. Further technical enhancements for the PS5 Pro are also in development,” GSC Game World commented on the official PS5 announcement trailer on YouTube.

A History of Patch Work And Persistent Bugs

Even during late testing prior to its initial release, reviewers and players called out a long list of bugs in the game, which were patched shortly before it became available. Still, numerous bugs persisted. However, player reviews have remained largely positive on the game’s Steam page.

Though recently, close to 1,500 reviews have been mixed with a large number indicating “Not Recommended.” An example of many is Akobski who wrote that people randomly fly into the air when they are shot, that the stealth system is broken, and that enemies are unrealistically difficult to kill.

“Overall, I love the graphics, physics and the story but it’s not polished. And a game not being polished almost a year after release is not good. Respect to the dev team considering everything they’ve had to go through but this game needs a few more months at least. It’s not production-ready,” Akobski wrote on June 28, 2025.

Long Road Ahead

So far Stalker 2 has seen 17 major patches with significant updates, multiple full-scale patches, hotfixes, bugfixes, optimization passes, quality-of-life features, technical improvements, and AI system overhauls, with the latest Patch 1.5 on June 25, 2025. In total, the dev team has addressed many thousands of issues, yet players are complaining.

Today’s July 9 announcement regarding the PS5 release comes without a specific date. On the game’s PlayStation Store page it simply says “Release date to be determined.” Whether the dev team manages to fix current remaining issues while simultaneously getting the PS5 version of the game ready prior to release is up for speculation.