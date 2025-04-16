Squirrel with a Gun Defies Gravity in Explosive New Update

Maximum Entertainment and Dee Dee Creations have launched a new update for their viral sensation Squirrel with a Gun, adding a game-changing weapon, new cosmetic upgrades, and a fresh challenge for players to tackle.

The latest free update is now live and promises even more gravity-defying chaos in the suburban sandbox that players have come to love.

“In Squirrel with a Gun, you play a rodent with big dreams and an even bigger problem: a bunch of pesky Agents are out to get you. Armed with an assortment of powerful firearms, you’ll blast your way through challenging puzzles and daring escapes, all while gathering as many golden acorns as possible,” the press release said.

The Gravity Gun Enters the Fray

The headline feature of the update is the brand-new Gravity Gun, a cutting-edge tool that allows the player-controlled squirrel to manipulate physics in wildly creative ways. Whether it is using force to launch into the air, moving heavy objects, or accessing previously unreachable locations, the Gravity Gun opens up new vertical possibilities in the neighborhood setting.

This addition builds on the game’s signature mechanic of using firearm recoil to navigate the world and escape danger.

A Radiant New Look and Hidden Challenges

Alongside the weapon upgrade, the update also introduces the Nuclear Fur skin, a striking visual enhancement that bathes the squirrel in a glowing blue aura. This cosmetic item is more than just a visual upgrade.

Human enemies will now experience adverse effects if they get too close, including losing their hair. It is a comical twist that fits perfectly with the game’s chaotic tone.

A squirrel with a Gravity Gun is something no one wants to encounter.

Players can also hunt for five new golden acorns scattered throughout the world. These collectibles are central to the game’s progression and add more reason to explore every corner of the suburban landscape.

A Game That Embraces Absurdity and Innovation

Squirrel with a Gun has built a strong fanbase since its reveal, thanks to its unusual premise and highly shareable gameplay clips. Players control a squirrel with access to an arsenal of firearms, tasked with outsmarting relentless agents while solving puzzles and wreaking havoc.

The game encourages unconventional problem-solving, letting players fire off weapons to launch themselves into the air, hijack RC cars, and even waterski their way to safety.

This latest update cements the game’s identity as an ever-evolving sandbox, where creativity and mayhem go hand in hand.

From Indie Roots to Maximum Mayhem

The game is the debut title from Dee Dee Creations, a small New York-based studio led by Dan DeEntremont. Built in Unreal Engine, the game has evolved from a solo developer’s passion project into a full-fledged experience with the backing of Maximum Entertainment, a publisher known for its support of indie and AA titles.

Just a peaceful rodent in the friendly neighborhood.

With a catalog of over 300 games and a global approach to interactive entertainment, Maximum Entertainment is helping bring Squirrel with a Gun to a wider audience without compromising its offbeat charm.

What’s Next for the Squirrel?

With continued updates and a growing community, Squirrel with a Gun shows no signs of slowing down. The Gravity Gun update is a significant step forward for the game’s mechanics and a reminder that this tiny rodent still has big plans, and bigger firepower.

The update is available now for PC players via Steam. More chaos, more physics, and more golden acorns await.