Space Chef Serves Up Console Debut With a Side of Interstellar Flavor

Space Chef is bringing the heat to more kitchens in 2025. Swedish indie developer Blue Goo Games and UK publisher Kwalee have confirmed that their offbeat cooking adventure will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this year, joining the previously announced PC and Nintendo Switch versions. A free playable demo is already available, offering a taste of the action.

In a brand-new gameplay trailer, players are introduced to a fresh “sit-in restaurant” mode that lets them manage opening hours and design custom menus. Combined with the game’s galaxy of customization options, quirky NPCs, and fast-paced minigames, this new feature promises a full-course experience that blends the heart of Overcooked with the exploration of No Man’s Sky and a story as rich as grandma’s secret sauce.

“As the galaxy’s (soon to be) premiere chef, it’s up to you to seek out the finest ingredients from alien planets, cook delicious dishes, and serve them to customers in the comfort of your fully-customisable space trailer,” the press release said.

A Galactic Kitchen Nightmares in the Making

Set in the eccentric Horseshoe Nebula, Space Chef challenges players to collect ingredients from bizarre alien worlds and use them to cook more than 140 unique dishes. From jungle planets to underwater biomes, these locales offer everything from peaceful plants to deadly predators.

Each recipe demands skill, timing, and a bit of luck. Think Chopped, but with space pirates and cosmic fungi. Players must also fend off Galactic Burger, the game’s shadowy fast-food megacorp, while solving the mystery of their missing grandmother.

A sandwich worthy of Gordon Ramsay’s tastebuds.

Along the way, they’ll build relationships, discover new questlines, and maybe even fall in love with someone who knows their way around a panini press.

From Scraps to Stars: The Road to Culinary Greatness

The core loop of Space Chef is a buffet of genres. It’s a light survival RPG, a life simulator, and a restaurant manager, all served in a neon-lit trailer that players can customize to their taste.

With more than 150 furnishings, countless color palettes, and flexible design tools, you can create the diner of your sci-fi dreams whether you lean toward retro neon, industrial minimalism, or themed rooms like “Swamp Café” or “Lava Lounge.”

The game’s flexibility extends to service as well. Players can stick to delivery missions or pivot to a full-service restaurant experience, creating the type of culinary empire that would make Gordon Ramsay proud or terrified.

Beyond the Fryer: Romance, Ruins, and Cosmic Drama

Space Chef offers more than just meal prep. Each character has their own story arc, complete with favorite foods, personal drama, and even romance options. With a cast that includes a definitely-not-an-alien barman and a retired space ace named Jack Bronzon, the game channels the narrative flair of Mass Effect through the grease-stained filter of a greasy spoon café.

Starry looks like it’s used for some kind of interstellar sushi.

Combat is optional but ever-present. Players can fight off aggressive wildlife, upgrade their gear, and explore derelict space stations in search of rare ingredients. It’s a spice rack of possibilities that rewards both careful planning and spontaneous chaos.

A Recipe Years in the Making

Space Chef has been in development since 2019. After raising $45,000 on Kickstarter and signing with Kwalee in 2022, the team at Blue Goo Games has refined the title into a strange, charming, and fully interactive space-faring culinary adventure.

Whether players get into Space Chef for the story, the strategy, or the joy of making a perfect Octoegg Surprise, this game aims to serve a plateful of fun with every session.

Expect Space Chef to arrive in 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For now, the free Steam demo is open for business. Just be ready to slice, stir, and survive your way through a galaxy that never stops being hungry.