Slopecrashers Brings Chaotic Arcade Snowboarding to All Consoles

The latest addition to the arcade racing genre has landed in full force. Developed by Linz-based solo indie dev studio byteparrot, Slopecrashers is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The game offers full cross play support across all platforms, including PC.

Slopecrashers delivers high-speed racing through snowy peaks, jungles, deserts, and neon-lit cities. Featuring a roster of cartoon animals on customizable boards, the game’s arcade physics, stunt systems, and multiplayer focus aim to revive the spirit of classic party racers.

“It might be the hottest time of the year, so what’s better than grabbing a chicken, putting them onto a RGB keyboard shaped snowboard and sending them down the slopes,” solo dev Johannes Lugstein said in a press release.

The launch marks a major console debut for a title that already drew attention at ZLAN 2024 and on TikTok, where it earned over 5 million views.

Arcade Snowboarding Makes a Fast And Furious Return

Slopecrashers is built around speed, creativity, and chaos. Players control animal racers such as chickens, lemurs, and capybaras as they ride snowboards shaped like frying pans and RGB keyboards. The physics-driven trick system encourages chaining together stunts to earn boost, with items and gadgets available to rescue players from wipeouts or sabotage the competition.

There’s a lot going on here. Like, a lot.

The action is fast-paced and unpredictable. Miss a jump, and a jetpack or grappling hook might save you. Fail to equip one, and your penguin may find itself cartwheeling off a cliff.

With features like explosive pigeons and bee swarms as combat items, the game does not shy away from adding mayhem to its racing.

Play Solo, Split Screen, or With The World

Designed to be accessible for all ages, Slopecrashers includes adjustable speed classes, difficulty settings, and helper tools. Up to four players can compete in local split screen across all modes, including the campaign.

The solo campaign sends players through a globetrotting adventure battling a villainous hamster, with races, slaloms, stunt shows, and boss battles making up the variety. Seven worlds each offer two to four tracks, ranging from tundras to cyberpunk cities.

Now you’ve seen a bird paragliding. Think about that for a minute. Bird. Paragliding.

Online multiplayer supports up to eight players and features full cross play across Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. Players can also join forces or compete in campaign and event modes together.

Customization And Chaos go Hand in Paw

Customization is a core part of the experience. Players unlock new boards, skins, grappling hooks, gliders, and a wide assortment of hats and outfits for each animal. The game invites players to answer absurd questions like whether a turtle can double as a snowboard or how many pigeons are required to airlift a penguin.

Between the gadgets, trick mechanics, and wild course designs, Slopecrashers leans heavily into its cartoon roots while offering a mechanically demanding experience for players who want to master its systems.

Slopecrashers Joins a Long Line of Arcade Racers

Slopecrashers is clearly inspired by the likes of Mario Kart, SSX, and Snowboard Kids. The game borrows the chaotic energy and item-based racing of kart games while blending in trick systems and terrain interaction common in snowboarding titles of the early 2000s.

Grinding your way to victory can actually be a real thing in Slopecrashers.

Unlike simulation-focused snowboarding games, Slopecrashers emphasizes fun and creativity. Its cast of animals, absurd gadgets, and fast-paced races place it closer to a party game than a sports title.

It also stands out with its local multiplayer focus, something increasingly rare in modern racing games. By supporting up to four players in split screen and up to eight online with cross play, Slopecrashers targets the same couch-competition audience that kept titles like Crash Team Racing and Mario Kart 8 in circulation for years.