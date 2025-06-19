Sloclap’s Online Soccer Action Game Rematch Launches Today

PRESS RELEASE – June 19, 2025 – Soccer is a beautiful game, and also a simple one. Amazing individual actions. Precise tactical teamplay. Constant pressure. For over 150 years, soccer has given us our greatest highs, and our most crushing lows, and has brought us together, both in victory and defeat. It’s a collective experience, whether playing on the pitch, or cheering for a team.

Rematch aims to capture these core principles of soccer and to provide a fresh perspective on this beautiful game. Sloclap wanted to give a sense of what it feels like to be on the pitch, as one player, immersed in the ebb and flow of the game.

From defense to offense, every action counts, every mistake can be punished, every opportunity must be taken and individual skill is necessary, but never sufficient – the only way to prevail is to work with the team, and build great plays together. Just like soccer, Rematch is all about collective actions – it’s together that we shine the brightest.

Rematch launches today on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Today’s launch trailer showcases Rematch’s signature fast-paced, third-person action as well as the full lineup of game modes available from day one, including 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5. Unlock a wide range of customization options for your players and arenas, set against stunning, fantastical backdrops. Build your squad, climb the ladder and make your mark. The pitch is yours, starting today.

With one ball for 10 players, Rematch emphasizes team play and cooperation. The third-person perspective puts players right onto the pitch for nonstop competitive play – there are no fouls, offsides or VAR.

Control one player on the field for an intense showdown of 5v5, or choose from a variety of quickplay modes, evolving tactics and decisions to fit the moment-to-moment needs of the match.

Just like the beautiful game in real life, precision is everything. No automation, no assist, no player stats: all actions are fully manual, and it’s only player skills, both mechanical and tactical, that will make the difference.

Season 0 will feature four game modes at launch: 3v3, 4v4, 5v5, and ranked 5v5. The team is already hard at work on upcoming updates, with plenty of cool content and features already planned: new game modes, new outfits and environments, competitive features and more.

Almost 2 million soccer fans participated in Rematch’s beta last month. Join them today on the starting lineup.

About Sloclap

Paris-based Sloclap is an independent game development studio known for blending diverse gameplay mechanics into visually captivating, action-driven titles. With celebrated releases like Absolver and Sifu, the studio has demonstrated a passion for martial arts and dynamic, third-person action experiences.

With a team of over 100 talented developers, Sloclap is now bringing its immersive approach to online soccer, delivering a game that raises the bar for competitive multiplayer sports.