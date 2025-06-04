Skydance’s Behemoth Introduces Arena And Boss Rush Modes to Gritty VR Title

PRESS RELEASE – June 3, 2025 – Skydance Games today is releasing “The Rites of Wrath,” a major update featuring two new game modes – The Arena and The Behemoth Trials – to its colossal VR title, Skydance’s BEHEMOTH.

After a popular reception in beta, players can now fully explore the game’s Arena Mode and take on hordes of enemies, or drop into a new boss rush mode in The Behemoth Trials to face any of the game’s titular Behemoths on demand. The gargantuan update is available now on all platforms: Meta Quest 2 and 3, PlayStation VR2, and PCVR.

The Arena Leaves Beta

Arena Mode is now a fully fledged feature called The Arena. Fight off hordes of enemies through three new maps with both daytime and nighttime modes. Collect coins from fallen enemies and exchange them for powerful golden weapons to reach new heights of mastery.

Manage weapons carefully, because weapons break in The Arena – sometimes at the most inopportune moments. Conquer The Arena once to unlock an endless version where players find out what kind of warrior they really are.

Additional Highlights of The Arena Include

The new maps include two never-before-seen maps, plus the original Beta map with massive upgrades.

Fifteen Golden Weapons, each with a special power.

Wave-based progression, with iron-man rules – must complete all six maps with only one life.

With randomized maps, encounters, and time of day, no two runs will ever be the same.

Survive all the waves through all six maps and defeat The Arena.

The Behemoth Trials Awaits

Enter The Behemoth Trials and find hallowed ground. In this sacred space, players can perform a ritual that will allow them to face any of the Behemoths of the campaign immediately, with bespoke loadouts that will maximize their chances of success. Choose to fight Shacklehide and call it a day, or challenge Nightscraper, Dreddstagg, then Shacklehide one after the other.

The order and number of Behemoths players want to tackle is up to them. No unlocks or progression in the campaign are required to battle the Behemoths.

Play time for The Behemoth Trials ranges from 15 to 90 minutes, depending on which Behemoths are chosen, and an estimated 40 to 60 minutes to defeat The Arena. The endless mode does not end until the player dies or exits.

Discord AMA on June 6 With Shawn Kittelsen And Jeffrey Bard

In partnership with Meta, Skydance Games will host a Discord AMA to celebrate the game update on Friday, June 6, at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET. The AMA will feature Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Creative Director, Shawn Kittelsen, and DLC Game Director, Jeffrey Bard.