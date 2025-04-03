Skip to content
Home » Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 3, 2025
Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

Oddshot Games, the indie studio behind the hockey game Slapshot: Rebound, is back with a free-to-play soccer sim Strikers Club, and announced on April 3, 2025, that their latest game will be available on PC in the near future.

The difference from arcade sports games is that Oddshot Games’ use of the physics forward gameplay is that it puts the player in total control of their actions. Button-mashing in Strikers Club won’t help.

“With a focus on skilled gameplay, every second and every move counts. Dribble the ball to move around the field, maintain control over your direction and speed, outplay opponents and set up shots, or pass to your teammates to run a play,” the indie studio said in a game release.

Gameplay Features in Strikers Club

Teams in Strikers Club are made up of other players who take control of their player on the soccer field. The rules of the game are the same as in soccer and it will be crucial for all players on the team to know them. An unnecessary offside can ruin everything.

Getting used to the game mechanics will definitely be challenging but just as in real life, practice makes perfect.

“When kicking, use your camera to aim your shot, and utilize skill moves to dodge around other players with flair. If fighting for your life up and down the field isn’t for you, you can try goalie mode, unlocking specific goalie mechanics when you’re in position to defend your goal,” the press release said.

Gooooooooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!

It will also be possible to form a club with its own branding ranging from logo all the way to the uniforms of the players. Future plans include more customizations and club vs club matches. The game logs a lot of stats for players to keep track of the performance of their clubs as well as their player on the field.

About Oddshot Games

This indie game development and publishing studio got started in 2020 and focuses on community-driven games. The Belgium-based company has expanded their team worldwide and plans to continue to release games that encourage cooperation, competition, and communication between players.

Jorgen Johansson

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

10 Best Madden NFL Games: From Classics to 2025 Hits

March 24, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

What are V-Bucks? Your Guide to Fortnite’s Cash in 2025

March 11, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

10 Best Multiplayer Xbox Games to Play in 2025

March 5, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

15 Best Fighting Games Every Gamer Should Try in 2025

February 25, 2025

Golden Age of Gaming: 21 Best Mac Games in 2025

February 18, 2025

Marvel Rivals Battle Pass: Everything You Need To Know

January 17, 2025

Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

April 3, 2025

NVIDIA Reveal More Games Getting DLSS Support

April 3, 2025

Dead by Daylight Summons Tokyo Ghoul Into The Fog

April 3, 2025

Delta Nintendo iOS Emulator Adds Multiplayer For DS Games

April 3, 2025

Elden Ring Coming to Switch 2 With New Content

April 3, 2025