Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

Oddshot Games, the indie studio behind the hockey game Slapshot: Rebound, is back with a free-to-play soccer sim Strikers Club, and announced on April 3, 2025, that their latest game will be available on PC in the near future.

The difference from arcade sports games is that Oddshot Games’ use of the physics forward gameplay is that it puts the player in total control of their actions. Button-mashing in Strikers Club won’t help.

“With a focus on skilled gameplay, every second and every move counts. Dribble the ball to move around the field, maintain control over your direction and speed, outplay opponents and set up shots, or pass to your teammates to run a play,” the indie studio said in a game release.

Gameplay Features in Strikers Club

Teams in Strikers Club are made up of other players who take control of their player on the soccer field. The rules of the game are the same as in soccer and it will be crucial for all players on the team to know them. An unnecessary offside can ruin everything.

Getting used to the game mechanics will definitely be challenging but just as in real life, practice makes perfect.

“When kicking, use your camera to aim your shot, and utilize skill moves to dodge around other players with flair. If fighting for your life up and down the field isn’t for you, you can try goalie mode, unlocking specific goalie mechanics when you’re in position to defend your goal,” the press release said.

Gooooooooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!

It will also be possible to form a club with its own branding ranging from logo all the way to the uniforms of the players. Future plans include more customizations and club vs club matches. The game logs a lot of stats for players to keep track of the performance of their clubs as well as their player on the field.

About Oddshot Games

This indie game development and publishing studio got started in 2020 and focuses on community-driven games. The Belgium-based company has expanded their team worldwide and plans to continue to release games that encourage cooperation, competition, and communication between players.