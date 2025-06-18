Sink Into Still Wakes The Deep: Siren’s Rest Available Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 18, 2025 – All checks complete. Time to dive. Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest, a paid story expansion for narrative horror Still Wakes the Deep, winner of three BAFTA Games Awards, is available now. Players can submerge themselves in the story today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Set over a decade after the events of Still Wakes the Deep, Siren’s Rest follows a diving crew as they explore the wreck of the Beira D oil rig, using a crowbar, cutting torch, and camera to unearth the final moments of the crew. Featuring an original story led by an all-new cast, Siren’s Rest is a chance to see the Beira D tragedy in a new light, and discover what still lurks in the darkness.

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest features an all-new cast led by Lois Chimimba (Doctor Who, Shetland) as Mhairi, co-starring Lorn Macdonald (Bridgerton, The Lazarus Project) and David Menkin (Final Fantasy XVI, Alan Wake 2), with Kate Saxon directing.

The expansion is helmed by Creative Director John McCormack (returning from Still Wakes the Deep) and features a new story written by Sagar Beroshi (Helldivers 2) and Emma Beeby (also returning from Still Wakes the Deep).

About Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

1986. The Beira D is now a groaning steel catacomb interred in the inky depths of the North Sea. What really happened that December day in 1975, when communications to the mainland were severed and the rig sank without a trace? What answers can be given to families who still grieve, 10 years on?

You are Mhairi. And you will find those answers. As the leader of a saturation dive to the wreck of the Beira D, you descend, a fragile light in the crushing dark. Your mission: uncover the fate of the crew and recover what remains of their passing.

A copy of the base game is required to play this expansion.

About Secret Mode

Secret Mode is an independent publisher and the winner of the Ukie Best UK Publisher 2024 award and the Debug Indie Game Best Influencer Marketing 2025 award. Titles include Still Wakes the Deep, A Little to the Left, Wobbledogs, Loddlenaut, and indie action RPG Empyreal. The studio believes that games are for everyone, and that creativity has no limits, and that quality and fun are everything.

About The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room is an award-winning game development studio based in Brighton, UK. Since 2012, the studio has built a reputation for innovative first-person gaming. Its titles include the ground-breaking Dear Esther (2012); the cult horror Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (2013); the internationally acclaimed Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture (2015), the recently acclaimed Still Wakes the Deep (2024), and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (TBA).

Since joining the Sumo Digital family in 2018, The Chinese Room has been hard at work building on its reputation for creative excellence in game development. From humble roots in modding and academia to a team of over one hundred game devs and numerous influential titles, the studio is busy with projects that merge TCR storytelling with new directions, new genres and new ambitions.