PRESS RELEASE – Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Upcoming Update Completes Game on Android

May 29, 2025 – Aspyr is excited to announce a massive new update coming to the Android version of Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on June 12 bringing the Android version of the game complete with all units, maps and features available on other platforms. The upcoming update will introduce:

Three New Units

Trebuchet: A Medieval-era Siege unit that upgrades to Bombard.

Man-At-Arms: A Medieval-era upgrade from Swordsman, transitioning into Musketman.

Line Infantry: An Industrial-era upgrade from Musketman, transitioning into Infantry.

Four New Maps

The Mediterranean Large Map and Earth Huge Map, featuring realistic terrain and resources, as well as variants for each map that start players at the location of their civilization’s historical capital.

New Game Modes

Tech and Civic Shuffle Mode: Shuffles techs and civics within historical eras with varied costs and prerequisites.

Barbarian Clans Mode: Replaces traditional Barbarian Tribes with seven different clans that can convert into City-States.

New Features

The Natural Wonder and City-State Pickers, allowing players to select pools of Natural Wonders and City-States to appear in game.

Additional Updates

The Leader Selection Pool, allowing players to pick from a curated list of leaders, along with new leader Julius Caesar.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Over 50 bugs will be patched along with gameplay balancing and adjustments, multiplayer enhancements, and more.

In addition, players will be able to build on their Civilization VI empires even further on June 12 with two unique expansions available to purchase for the first time on Android.

The New Frontier Pass includes eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, and a variety of new gameplay content, including six new game modes. The Leader Pass introduces 12 new leaders alongside six new takes on classic Civilization leaders.

About Aspyr

Based in Austin, Texas, Aspyr is a leading video game publishing and development partner focused on maximizing the potential of games across all platforms for all players. Most recently, the organization launched Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered and STAR WARS Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles.

Today, Aspyr is an Embracer Group company that supports a growing network of partners, including many of the industry’s leading entertainment IP holders, publishers, developers, and technology providers.