Skip to content
Home » PRESS RELEASE – Shopkeeper Simulator Demo Now Available on PC

PRESS RELEASE – Shopkeeper Simulator Demo Now Available on PC

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: May 26, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – Shopkeeper Simulator Demo Now Available on PC

May 26, 2025 – Open the doors to your store and build it from scratch, transforming a small shop into the ultimate supermarket – this is your chance to experience the game early and provide valuable feedback to shape its development.

Build your shop from scratch and transform it into the ultimate supermarket. As you expand your shop, you’ll face challenges that test your management and strategy skills, all while ensuring customer satisfaction.

Key Features of Shopkeeper Simulator

Shop Management: Start small and grow your shop into a thriving supermarket by selling competitive products and managing every shelf in your store.

Product Expansion: Unlock new products, services, and activities to cater to even the most demanding customers.

Customization Options: Design your store layout with racks, cabinets, refrigerators, and freezers to suit your inventory needs.

Strategic Gameplay: Balance expenses and profits while providing top-notch service to achieve success without going broke.

Immersive Challenge: Test your management skills in a dynamic environment that rewards strategy and creativity.

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

Read these next:

Most searched