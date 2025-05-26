PRESS RELEASE – Shopkeeper Simulator Demo Now Available on PC

May 26, 2025 – Open the doors to your store and build it from scratch, transforming a small shop into the ultimate supermarket – this is your chance to experience the game early and provide valuable feedback to shape its development.

Build your shop from scratch and transform it into the ultimate supermarket. As you expand your shop, you’ll face challenges that test your management and strategy skills, all while ensuring customer satisfaction.

Key Features of Shopkeeper Simulator

Shop Management: Start small and grow your shop into a thriving supermarket by selling competitive products and managing every shelf in your store.

Product Expansion: Unlock new products, services, and activities to cater to even the most demanding customers.

Customization Options: Design your store layout with racks, cabinets, refrigerators, and freezers to suit your inventory needs.

Strategic Gameplay: Balance expenses and profits while providing top-notch service to achieve success without going broke.

Immersive Challenge: Test your management skills in a dynamic environment that rewards strategy and creativity.