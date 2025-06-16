SHADOW Launches Neo: The Next Generation Cloud Gaming PC

PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – SHADOW, the Global leader in high-performance cloud computing, is proud to announce the launch of Neo, a brand-new cloud gaming PC offering designed to deliver next-level RTX experiences for gamers, creators, and professionals alike. Neo will officially roll out in Europe and North America starting June 16, 2025.



Building on the success of the company’s previous offers, Neo replaces its widely adopted “Boost” tier and delivers major performance leaps – up to 150% more in gaming and 200% more in pro software performance.



“Neo is our newest and most versatile cloud PC yet,” said Olivier Abecassis, CEO at Shadow. “Whether you’re gaming in 2K with RTX and DLSS, editing complex 3D models, or working on the go, Shadow Neo gives you the power of a high-end PC – instantly and from anywhere.”



Freedom Without Limits



Unlike other cloud gaming services, SHADOW gives users access to a full Windows PC that works across any device – Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, TV, or browser – and is compatible with all platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and more. Users can install any software, use mods, and connect their favorite peripherals.



A Proven Solution, Evolving Further



Since its launch in 2017, the legacy SHADOW Boost offer has served over 700,000 users across 14 countries. With Neo, the company continues to expand its reach among gamers, Mac users seeking full compatibility with Windows software and games, and B2B customers in industries like gaming, engineering, architecture, media production, and more.



Neo Boost Specs:



CPU: AMD EPYC – 8 vCores @ 3.25-3.8GHz

GPU: Equivalent to NVIDIA RTX 4060 16GB (Server-grade NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA 16GB)

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Network: 1Gb/s fiber connection

OS: Windows 10/11



Neo supports the latest technologies including DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, RTX, DLSS, FSR, and Frame Generation, enabling users to play and create at the highest levels of visual fidelity and responsiveness, on existing and upcoming video games.



About SHADOW



SHADOW strives to become the definitive cloud platform for gamers, creatives, and businesses, because the studio believes that cloud innovations have the potential to bring technological freedom to all. SHADOW delivers state-of-the-art cloud-computing experience to consumers, via its original Shadow service, and to professionals via its Shadow Business Solutions.



It developed the first ever high-end cloud PC to play, create and work on any device.SHADOW, formerly Blade, was acquired in 2021 by Octave Klaba, founder of OVHcloud, via his investment fund Jezby Ventures.