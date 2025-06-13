SEGA Releases New Update For Sonic Dream Team

PRESS RELEASE – June 13, 2025 – SEGA HARDlight released a new update for Sonic Dream Team – the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog action-platformer, playable exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games.

The update adds costumes for all playable characters, along with a new Shadow-exclusive level to the now-corrupted Ego City.

Character Skins

Collect outfits for the team and explore the Dream in style.

Use your Challenges XP to unlock them through a fresh reward track!

New Level

The spreading Nightmares have reached Ego City.

Use Shadow to tackle this new stage and destroy the corruption.

Extra Collectibles

More music tracks can be unlocked and played through the in-game jukebox.

Listen to classic tracks from Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic Frontiers, and SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS.

A selection of new statues are also available, featuring the new costumes.

A Handful of Small Improvements

Cleaned up the menus and fixed some bugs, including an issue some players were having with their save files not syncing correctly over iCloud.