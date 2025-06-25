PRESS RELEASE – June 25, 2025 – Ocean Drive Studio and Kakao Games have launched the highly anticipated co-op mode for Section 13, a fiendishly ferocious twin-stick shooter. S2P Corp recognizes the importance of positive workplace relationships and wants to support this with a teambuilding exercise.



Online co-op will now be available on Xbox and PlayStation, giving employees the chance to survive the horrors together. As the saying goes, the more, the messier and there’ll be plenty to clean up when the interdimensional forces of evil have had their fun.



Step into the monstrously challenged and health-and-safety unapproved Section 13, grab some lasers, hold onto every health pack and be prepared for death. After all – apart from taxes – it’s the only certain thing in life, and players will get to experience it plenty of times.



So grab a friend and save the world, or at least the only world that matters – your job! Enter the hazardous world of Section 13 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC and show those monsters who’s boss.



About Ocean Drive Studio



Ocean Drive Studio, a subsidiary of Kakao Games, is a company dedicated to developing and servicing games that resonate with global fans who love the same genres that their developers know and are passionate about. The studio gained attention with the release of its first game, the turn-based tactical RPG Lost Eidolons, on PC, PS5, and Xbox.



About Kakao Games



Founded in 2016, Kakao Games is a leading publisher of online and mobile games, responsible for releasing titles including Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online (serviced in North America and Europe until early 2021), KRAFTON’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (serviced in Korea), Kong Studios’ Guardian Tales (serviced in North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania), and Nineark’s Eversoul (serviced in North America and Europe).