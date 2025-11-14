SCUF Gaming Expands Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing Partnership With New Valor Pro Wireless Controller

SCUF Gaming introduces the Valor Pro Wireless controller in a custom Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing design



The release includes Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5 models across the Valor Pro Wireless, Reflex Pro, and Envision lines



Features include endurance focused thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, customizable paddles, and tri mode connectivity



The partnership extends to licensed products, team branding, and support for the Formula One Sim Racing World Championship

New Controller Debuts In Long Running Collaboration

SCUF Gaming has unveiled the latest entry in its ongoing collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, introducing the Valor Pro Wireless controller. The announcement follows the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix and continues a multi year partnership between the controller manufacturer and the sim racing organization. The Valor Pro Wireless for PC and Xbox launches Nov. 13 at a starting price of $179.99.

The new model joins the wider Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing collection that includes SCUF Valor Pro Wireless for Xbox and PC, SCUF Reflex Pro for PlayStation 5, and SCUF Envision for PC. Each product features an Oracle Red Bull Racing design that aligns with the broader branding used across the partnership. SCUF positions the range as an extension of the precision focused environment shared by Formula One teams and competitive gaming.

The controller introduces design updates that support extended use during longer sessions. Its ergonomics and weight distribution are intended to reduce fatigue while keeping movement responsive. SCUF states that the design incorporates years of hardware research that influence the current shape and layout.

Focus On Precision And Customization

The Valor Pro Wireless includes anti drift Hall Effect thumbsticks, instant adjustable triggers, and customizable paddles. These features allow players to refine input sensitivity and control mapping. SCUF highlights the pressure based tuning available through the adjustable triggers, which can be modified to match specific racing preferences.

Endurance TMR thumbsticks are included and are designed to mirror traditional thumbsticks while offering increased durability. SCUF positions these components as resistant to extended wear, maintaining consistent performance across repeated use. The thumbsticks aim to provide smooth directional movement in both racing games and other genres.

Back paddles provide additional customization. Each paddle can be remapped across three hardware profiles, and inner paddles can be removed or blanked out as needed. All paddles can be disabled through remapping, giving players the option to run simplified layouts.

Connectivity is handled through three modes. PC mode includes a one thousand hertz polling rate when the controller is wired. Xbox mode supports wired and wireless use according to Xbox specifications. Bluetooth mode is available for compatible devices, adding flexibility for multiple platforms.

Expanded Feature Set Across The Oracle Red Bull Line

The controller includes contoured bumpers shaped to improve transitions between bumpers and triggers. SCUF incorporates fourteen years of ergonomic design into an adjusted shape aimed at positioning paddles naturally where fingers rest. This shape represents SCUF’s revised approach for Xbox oriented controllers.

Dedicated audio controls are built into the controller. These include scroll wheels for volume, game and chat balance, and headset and microphone mute. These features remove the need to set the controller down when adjusting audio, aligning with the emphasis on uninterrupted gameplay.

A companion app is planned for Xbox and PC. When released, it will allow players to remap profiles, tune deadzones, adjust sensitivity, modify vibration levels, and run full recalibration. The Valor Pro Wireless also includes a rechargeable battery with fast charging support and an estimated seventeen hour lifespan.

The controller is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One. Retail availability begins immediately through select retailers and SCUF’s website. Pricing starts at $189.99.

Partnership Extends Into Competitive Sim Racing

SCUF’s partnership with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing includes branding on the virtual car and team jersey, licensed controllers, and the designation as the official controller provider for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing. The collaboration spans gaming hardware, marketing activity, and support for professional competition.

The organization prepares for the upcoming Formula One Sim Racing World Championship with a roster that includes three time champion and current titleholder Jarno Opmeer alongside previous champion Frederik Rasmussen. SCUF will supply partners with custom controllers and provide discounts for Paddock Members as part of the extended agreement.

Oracle Red Bull Racing controllers can be purchased through the designated online portal. The initiative continues a performance driven relationship between the manufacturer and the racing team.