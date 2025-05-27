PRESS RELEASE – Sci-Fi Horror Co-Op, Astrumis – Survive Together, Now Available On PC

May 27, 2025 – Solo indie developer Tyci is proud to share that his debut title, Astrumis-Survive Together, is now available on PC. Drawing inspiration from games like Split Fiction and Alien Isolation, Astrumis offers a promising yet chilling sci-fi survival horror experience to the co-op genre.

In Astrumis, players are challenged to combine their best efforts to solve puzzles, complete co-op minigames, and devise strategies under pressure to stay clear of an invisible extraterrestrial creature.

Grab a Friend. Stay Silent. Work Together or Die Trying

A secretive alien mutation experiment, Project A.S.T.R.U.M.I.S, has gone awry, leaving a failed invisible experiment roaming the ship and killing every crew member in its path. Now, your only means of survival is to partner up with another last remaining survivor. Together, you must work side by side to solve the mysteries of the ship inside and out in hopes of making it back home safely.

Two Roles. One Exit. No Room for Error

Enjoy a sci-fi epic designed specifically for two players in mind. With each purchase of Astrumis, you will receive a free friend pass, allowing you to share the two-player campaign experience.

Player One will take on the role of John Kowalski, the Survivor, who explores the ship’s corridors, reroutes power, and hacks into control systems in real-time. Player Two will take on the role of Yang Sungbin, the Mission Control Operator, who can view the ship’s layout and use surveillance footage to monitor the alien’s movements, guiding the Survivor to safety.

Just the two of us, we can make it if we try, just the two of us, you and I.

Players must find their rhythm through separate viewpoints and real-time coordination to overcome time-sensitive challenges, navigate environmental obstacles, and utilize hiding spots to remain undetected. Prepare for stealth endeavored missions with constant close encounters with the invisible creature through cat-and-mouse games.

Built on Synchronized Survival

Experience the narrative-driven campaign as you escape the confines of your decaying ship. The story unfolds across nine levels, featuring cinematic cutscenes and fully voiced dialogue. Each level introduces new survival mechanics and challenges, such as limited visibility, zero gravity, and squeezing through claustrophobic spaces.

Your journey will often be derailed by system failures, catastrophic explosions, power outages, and other unforeseen events. As you progress, your ability to work as one becomes essential. Familiar mini-game mechanics will resurface to test your skill retention and ability to stay composed in dire situations.

Remember, there are always two sides to every story, and each adventure brings unique challenges that could test your relationship. Uncover the lore behind the failure of Project A.S.T.R.U.M.I.S, and what secrets John and Yang are hiding beneath the surface.