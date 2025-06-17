Rooftops & Alleys Now Available On Consoles And PC

PRESS RELEASE – 17 June 2025 – Freshly created indie-publisher RADICAL THEORY has recently partnered with ML MEDIA and SHINE GROUP for the release of Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game. After a successful one-year Early Access period and nearly 200,000 copies sold, the game created by solo-dev Michel Losch releases today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Easy To Pick Up, Yet Hard To Master

Parkour and freerunning are not quite the same. While one focuses more on getting from A to B in the fastest way possible, the other is all about style, flow, and trick-madness. Rooftops and Alleys merges both into one to create an exciting and engaging gameplay experience for players in solo, and multiplayer.

The game is easy to pick up, but hard to master. Whether players throw themselves into time trials or trick challenges, they will quickly improve their skill level to perform the craziest lines in the six different maps available at launch. Each map has its unique style, environment, and set of challenges, making sure to offer a fun and engaging playground for the action every time.

With the game’s intuitive controls, players have loads of tricks and moves at their disposal, not to mention all the endless combo possibilities ahead of you. By performing trick combos, players can raise their adrenaline meter, which unlocks speed boost for players at will, or stall their combo meter going down, helping players get to those super high scores.

Progression, Customization And Pigeon

Completing challenges makes players earn feathers, which unlock over 100 different customization items for players and their pigeon, with the built-in progression system. Yes, players can totally be a pigeon in the game – think of it as their freecam, session marker, pin dropper, and most importantly… their little friend!

In each map, players can unlock their pigeon by exploring around and finding it. Once players do so, players can switch to the pigeon at any time, fly around, find new challenges, and totally go where they’re not supposed to.

Be Casual, Chill, Take Photos or Compete In Multiplayer

Parkour is also fun with friends. Play online, hangout in freeroam multiplayer, or engage in intense games of TAG, Capture The Flag, or Tricks Battle. And when players are tired, just check out the super cool photo mode, which has the craziest freedom of all, with its highlight feature: The Doll-Mode, and much, much more.

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC.