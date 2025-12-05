Romeo is a Dead Man Aims To Bend Space Time In Early 2026 Launch

Grasshopper Manufacture confirms a February 2026 release for its new action project



The studio presents its first original IP in more than five years



Romeo Stargazer battles fugitives across fractured universes



The game marks the first self published release in Grasshopper history

Grasshopper Manufacture Sets February Release

Grasshopper Manufacture confirmed that Romeo is a Dead Man will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam on Feb. 11, 2026. The studio says the release date was accelerated through a narrative themed break in the space time continuum. The project represents the developer’s first entirely new IP since its previous slate of original titles.

The game introduces Romeo Stargazer, an FBI Space Time agent who survives the edge of death through a time paradox. That paradox shatters the universe around him and positions him as the figure known as Dead Man. The story sets him on a path to track fugitives moving across multiple realities.

“Now we’ve won our game of chicken against a certain twice-delayed 2026 release, we can reveal our cards and confirm we never intended to launch in May in the first place,” Executive Director/Scenario Writer/Producer for Grasshopper Manufacture, Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda, said. “We’re warping space-time to put the finishing touches to Romeo is a Dead Man ahead of its launch next February.”

The narrative also ties Romeo’s mission to the disappearance of his partner Juliet. Grasshopper Manufacture frames the story as a mix of action heavy encounters and unusual twists. The studio highlights a focus on multiverse travel and a fractured sense of reality.

Romeo Is A Dead Man will be the first game that Grasshopper Manufacture publishes independently. The company reports that this marks a significant step in its development approach after more than twenty five years of console focused production.

Ultra Violent Action Across The Multiverse

Grasshopper Manufacture positions the project as its most violent action game to date. Romeo switches between firearms and melee weapons, often turning enemy abilities against them. The developer describes this combat system as an evolution of its established action design with an emphasis on intensity and momentum.

Level design is presented as a major component of the experience. The studio notes that encounters are structured around fast transitions, environmental shifts, and moments that reflect the instability of space time. This approach aims to maintain a sense of unpredictability throughout the campaign.

This screenshot is basically what you would see in a dictionary if you looked up “ultra violence.”

The game uses the Dead Gear mask as a thematic and mechanical anchor. Romeo’s transformation into Dead Man connects him to the broken continuum around him, granting abilities that shape both traversal and combat flow. Grasshopper Manufacture calls this a defining element of the overall system.

Romeo’s pursuit of fugitives intersects with his search for Juliet. The studio states that both arcs move in parallel, converging as the narrative explores the effects of the paradox that saved his life. Grasshopper Manufacture presents the conclusion as intentionally reserved for the final experience.

A New Chapter For Grasshopper Manufacture

Grasshopper Manufacture frames Romeo is a Dead Man as a milestone for the company. It is the first project the studio has fully published on its own. This marks a shift in its strategy following decades of partnerships on releases such as The Silver Case, Shadows of the Damned, and the No More Heroes series.

The company reiterates its long running focus on stylized action and distinct narratives. Romeo is a Dead Man extends that history with a new lead character, a multiverse setting, and a story centered on the consequences of experimental science. Grasshopper Manufacture positions the game as a continuation of its design philosophy while introducing a new foundation for future projects.

Of course, Romeo will never be complete without his Juliet.

The studio also highlights the involvement of Goichi Suda, known as Suda51, whose previous work defined many of Grasshopper’s earlier games. His direction on the narrative and production anchors the project within the studio’s established identity.

Romeo is a Dead Man will be available globally on consoles and PC on Feb. 11, 2026, marking a significant moment for one of Japan’s long standing independent developers.