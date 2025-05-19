PRESS RELEASE – Roguelite Survival Horror TOXICANT Gets Major Free Update

May 19, 2025 – Cosmocat Games is pleased to announce that their roguelite survival horror, TOXICANT, is getting a major free update. The Rampage! update adds the following:

A new shotgun item in the main game mode. Ammo is extremely limited, so you’ll still need to play the game largely as originally designed, but it will most certainly get you out of a bind more than any other weapon.

A new game mode: Rampage! mode, unlocked by finding the shotgun in the main game mode. In this mode you spawn with a fully loaded shotgun, and the level generation logic has been altered to for a more action-oriented experience (fewer tunnels, more enemies, more ammo spawns, etc.). While ammo is still scarce, you can generally play this mode closer to a traditional zombie shooter.

The Rampage! update will launch on Monday May 26.

About TOXICANT

TOXICANT offers a sinister twist on the survival horror genre, featuring randomized levels and roguelike elements.

Traverse a series of increasingly difficult randomized levels, upgrading your stats and gear along the way.

Use items like compasses, maps, beacons, and the MonPro 2000 to help you navigate the depths of the mines.

Collect miners’ notes and secret documents to learn the story of a conspiracy gone horribly wrong.

Sample an assortment of nourishment and libations in your quest to survive: expired canned food, toxic mushrooms, rancid wine, and more.

Salvage old mining equipment and use it as a weapon, or a shield. (Can’t find any? How about a board with a nail in it.)

About Cosmocat Games

Cosmocat Games is an independent game studio founded in 2014 by Canadian developer, musician and sound designer Adam “Snug” McLellan. Adam teamed up with Dutch developer and artist Nathan van der Stoep in 2019, resulting in their collaboration on Astral Flux.

Since 2024 the duo has officially worked under the Cosmocat label, combining their skills to create challenging, action-packed games with a distinctive retro flair.