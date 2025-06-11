Roguelite Platformer Rusty Rangers Launches on PC And Consoles This Summer

PRESS RELEASE – June 11, 2025 – Roguelite platformer with Metroidvania elements Rusty Rangers has finalized its release schedule. The game arrives on consoles in June and on PC in July this year.

Rusty Rangers delivers nostalgic retro-platforming with modern roguelite depth. The game blends the fast-paced action of Dead Cells, the loot depth of Neon Abyss, and the atmosphere of classic platformers like Castlevania and Darkwing Duck. Procedural generation and metaprogression ensure high replayability.

Players can expect procedurally generated technopunk levels with over 150 synergistic items to collect, biome-specific bosses across four distinct zones, and six unique rangers offering varied playstyles. Persistent base upgrades provide meta-progression between runs.

Rusty Rangers has launched a new trailer and demo update featuring enhanced keyboard/mouse controls, added on-screen gamepad prompts, optimized level design, and balance adjustments for select items. The update also includes numerous minor bug fixes.

Developed by independent studio Fantastica!, Rusty Rangers launches on consoles (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 4/5) on June 21, 2025, followed by its PC release on July 31, 2025.